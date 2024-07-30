Advertising

TerryWhite Chemmart Moves Into Retail Media Via Zitcha Powered Network

L to R: Ben Elder, Chief Commercial Officer, TerryWhite Chemmart; Nick Hinsley, Chief Revenue Officer, Zitcha; Janice Hoogeveen, Head of Marketing, TerryWhite Chemmart; Troy Townsend Co-Founder, CEO, Zitcha; Nick Munroe, Executive General Manager, TerryWhite Chemmart

One of Australia’s largest community pharmacy brands, TerryWhite Chemmart, has announced the launch of a dedicated retail media network called ‘TWC Connect’, leveraging Zitcha’s unified retail media platform.

TerryWhite Chemmart (TWC), which has 600 community pharmacies across the country, is the latest major retailer to enter the rapidly accelerating Australian retail media market, which PwC predicts will hit $3 billion by 2027.

The Zitcha retail media platform was selected following a competitive pitch, will enable new opportunities in onsite and offsite media channels including Facebook, YouTube and Google, for TerryWhite Chemmart, with the potential to expand the offering into other channels on the horizon.

TWC’s brand partners will soon be able to use Zitcha’s automated platform to deliver an enhanced customer experience through greater segmentation, targeting and personalisation at scale. Closed-loop attribution through Zitcha’s platform also enables greater visibility and performance on advertising spend.

TWC has recently upgraded and integrated its Rewards Plus loyalty program of more than 2 million members, into the brands myTWC app. In addition, major TWC brand partners such as Bayer, L’Oreal and Unilever are already existing users of Zitcha’s platform.

“Retail media is transforming the way retailers, their brand advertisers and customers interact, creating a more curated and personalised shopping experience for customers,” said Nick Hinsley, chief revenue officer, Zitcha.

“TerryWhite Chemmart understands the immense opportunities building and operating a retail media network can deliver and are looking forward to partnering with Zitcha, to work alongside our strong team of specialists”.

