Industry Experts From Telstra, Thinkerbell, Dentsu, & More To Present At RMIT’s “The Future Of Marketing”

RMIT’s “The Future of Marketing” event will run on 2 October 2024, featuring headlining speakers the likes of Telstra’s Anna Jackson, Dentsu’s Sarah McGregor, and Medibank’s Lisa Ronson.

The event has signed Thinkerbell on as a Platinum Sponsor, the IMAA as a Gold Sponsor, and Dentsu Creative, Prophet, iPopulate, and InternMatch as Silver Sponsors.

“The Future of Marketing” asks how creativity is evolving in a tech-driven world and what the future holds for marketers, agencies, and consumers alike.

The event will see a slew of industry expert speakers including Anna Jackson, head of creative excellence, Telstra; Lisa Ronson, chief marketing officer, Medibank; Sarah McGregor, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative ANZ; Rajan Kumar, co-founder & CEO, The Lumery, part of Accenture Song; Tim O’Neill, co-founder, Time Under Tension; Jordan Taylor-Bartels, CEO, Prophet; Jason Pallant, marketing pracademic, RMIT; Juan Mendoza, CEO, The Martech Weekly.

The event was created by RMIT Bachelor of Business student Max Templeton.

“As a marketing student myself, I felt student engagement with industry needed to be more natural, more unfacilitated, more fun, and more focused on the future. Hence, the ‘Future Series’ was born,” said Templeton.

The event’s founder is president of the RMIT Business Student Association and earlier this year, he hosted “The Future of Business with Ethical AI” event for RMIT, which saw 750 registrants.

Central to the event is that it is “by students, for industry”. “How often do the people who actually represent the future – students – put on events about the future? Never. There was a need for an event to bring students, industry, and academics together as equals for a chance to connect, learn, and drive toward the future together,” said Templeton.

The event features a real-world AI marketing experiment, showcasing the intersection of technology and creativity.

“I don’t think I can stress how impossible it is to be a student, have a part-time job in the industry, be President of the BSA, and put on an event at the Capitol all at the same time. But, we did it, and I can’t wait for the marketing and advertising world of Melbourne to reap the benefits,” said Templeton.

More speakers will be announced soon.

The event is free and will be held at The Capitol, Melbourne. Drinks and canapés will be on offer.

Register now to secure your spot at “The Future of Marketing”.