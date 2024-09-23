Telstra Launches New Brand Platform ‘Wherever We Go’ Via +61

Telstra is launching its new brand platform “Wherever we go” with an integrated campaign that’s as charmingly distinctive as it is ambitious.
The change in direction for the brand may be best highlighted by a whimsical animated film called ‘Duet, ‘ which features two characters who journey together through a wondrous world in perfect harmony as a metaphor for partnership.
Brought to life by Oscar-nominated animation duo Smith and Foulkes, ‘Duet’ is set to a whistling composition of the iconic ‘Islands in the Stream’.
The craft and ambition don’t stop with the film, though, and in out-of-home close to 3000 sites, including forty special builds and painted wall murals, feature graphic illustrations by Ben Hassler that have been painstakingly recreated in layers of paper with artist Kyle Bean and photographer Carl Kleiner.
The range of executions and commitment to crafted detail suggests a more contemporary and imaginative chapter for Telstra under ‘Wherever we go’ and marks a conscious move away from the previously more corporate image for the brand, according to Brent Smart, Telstra’s chief marketing officer. “If you want to change how people feel about your brand, you have to change how the brand feels. This work captures the spirit of optimism and promise of partnership that we want the Telstra brand to be all about. We want to show that the biggest brands can also be the most imaginative” said Smart.
The campaign launches in both the AFL and NRL Grand Finals, before extending into media buys across broadcast, digital, and social.
“I’m just proud of all the folks who’ve cared so hard to make this work”, said Micah Walker, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, “it’s not that often you get to make work this considered and crafted, and to do it at this scale, is just really rare”.
“This campaign has also been a great journey with Telstra and the work is the beginning of redefining the relationship they have with their customers. It puts partnership at the center of the Telstra brand,” said Blake Crosbie, managing director of +61.
“We’ve really pushed the boundaries within the media to bring this campaign to life. It’s about creating a world of epic wonder, from the screens to the streets, and places Telstra in high reaching, high attention, premium environments,” said Helen Guard MD of Media.
Credits:
Creative agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire +61
Media agency: OMD
Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Alita Mcmenamin
Head of Creative Excellence: Anna Jackson
Senior Brand Manager: Jon Hollett
Brand Manager: Dene Mackenzie
Media & Marketing Operations Lead: Paula Marreiros
Senior Media Specialist: Robert Aoukar
FILM
Production company: Riff Raff:
Directors: Smith & Foulkes
EP/Producer: Tracey Cooper
PM: Theo Cassels
Character Designer: Chris Martin
Storyboards: Adam Beer
Post Production: Black Kite:
Exec. Producer – Julie Evans
Senior Producer – Polly Durrance
Producer – Olivia Donovan
Colourist – George Kyriacou
2D Lead – Guillaume Weiss
Flame – James Belch
Nuke – Itay Greenberg
Nuke – Matt Hutchins
Nuke – Sarah Breakwell
Concept / DMP – Jimmy Kiddell
Concept / DMP – Carlos Nieto
Lead Animator – Conor Ryan
Lead Animator – James Brown
Animator – Loay Shaban
CG Rigger – Martin Villert, Chris Gill
CG Lead – Oleg Troy
CG – Daniel Moore, Kornel Makarowicz, Andrew Bartholomew, James Hansell, Jim Cullen, Aurelien
General
Lemonnier, David Loh, Luis Yrisarry Labadía, Mark Ardisson, Sophie Langton, Alfie Gunter, Ethan
Francis, Gabriela Di Vincenzo, Joel Paulin
Additional Post Production: ALT VFX
Music Supervision: Trailer Media
Music Production company: Manderley Music
Music arranger: Ben Cocks
Music producer: Sean Craigie-Atherton
Main Whistler: Andy McKeane
Harmony Whistler: Vanessa Forero
Additional whistling: Ben Cocks
Sound House: Rumble Studios
Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Sound Designers: Daniel William / Renee Park
Sound EP: Michael Gie
OOH
Photography: Studio Kleiner
Photographer assistant: Robin Berglund
Production: MINK MGMT.
Illustrator: Ben Hasler
Paper artist: Kyle Bean
Paper assistant: Andrea Portoles
Agent: Atrbute