Teads Boosts Travel Performance Advertising With New Conversions Solution, Cathay Pacific Says It “Revolutionised” Business

Global media platform Teads is redefining travel advertising with its Conversions solution, transforming the way travel brands achieve their business goals and engage with consumers in a post-pandemic world.

As the travel industry rebounds post-COVID, marketing budgets are cautiously returning, driven by ambitious business objectives. Travel performance advertisers are increasingly turning to Teads to support their efforts, particularly as they face saturation in traditional advertising channels.

Teads has observed a significant surge in demand across major markets in the APAC region, with nearly an 80 per cent year-on-year increase in advertising budgets within the Travel sector in 2023 and a 40 per cent YOY growth specifically in Performance marketing.

Surge in Media Investment

Key markets such as Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong have seen a substantial rise in media investment. Brands across various industries, including airlines, hotel chains, tourism boards, theme parks, and zoos, are doubling down on their advertising efforts.

Teads say their primary goals are to boost brand awareness and, more importantly, achieve aggressive business objectives that were hindered during the pandemic. To accomplish this, they aim to make their media efforts more accountable by focusing on driving quality visits and conversions.

Compared to pre-COVID levels, the number of individuals planning to purchase an overseas vacation in the next 3-6 months increased by 11 per cent, from 19 per cent in 2019 to 21 per cent in 2023.

Similarly, those planning to purchase travel tickets in the next 3-6 months have increased by 13 per cent, from 24 per cent in 2020 to 39 per cent in 2023.

Introduction of Teads Conversions:

Teads launched its Conversions solution as part of its Performance suite in 2023. Having conducted over 260+ campaigns (measured as opportunities with won & with spend) in the past year, Teads has successfully supported clients engaged in direct e-commerce across 26 countries, optimising for objectives such as quality leads, purchases, and subscriptions on direct-to-consumer websites. Teads’ roadmap includes plans to export support of objectives on web and mobile platforms this year, delivering stronger results and increased efficiency through automation.

One of the standout features of Teads is its ability to suggest creatives using generative AI. As part of its ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance our capabilities, it employed Teads Internal (Beta) tools powered by Generative AI. Teads AI technology empowers clients to streamline their processes and deliver superior outcomes. By integrating advanced AI, Teads said it stayed ahead of the curve and maintained a competitive edge in the industry. This approach enhances creative effectiveness while continuously optimising top-performing assets through Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO). In addition, it provided detailed reports and insights that allow clients to track campaign performance and make data-driven decisions.

Success Story: Cathay Pacific:

Despite slow post-pandemic recovery and challenging economic conditions, renowned Asia-Pacific brand Cathay Pacific has achieved significant business success with Teads’ Conversions. Cathay Pacific has credited Teads with significantly boosting flight bookings in key markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia.

“Collaborating with Teads on our digital advertising campaigns has revolutionised our business growth beyond traditional ad networks. Their expertise and strategic use of Teads Conversions have greatly enhanced our online presence and driven us to new booking heights in the highly competitive travel industry. Recently, we were proud to win a Bronze in the Best Use of Performance Marketing category at the Markies 2024 awards in Hong Kong” said Vivian Chan, head of marketing communications at Cathay Pacific.

“Since day one, the Teads team took precious time to understand our unique business needs, target audience, and aggressive goals. They crafted a tailored strategy that perfectly aligned with our objectives, ensuring maximum ROI while maintaining high brand safety within a quality environment.

“Their in-depth knowledge of the travel vertical became evident as they developed captivating ad creatives that captured the essence of desire for our destinations and experiences. Through their well-executed campaigns, we witnessed a significant increase in bookings attributed to Teads across multiple markets. Their data-driven approach allowed us to optimise our campaigns in real-time, ensuring we were constantly maximising our ad spend and targeting the right audience segments.

“By leveraging Teads Internal (Beta) tools, we streamlined processes and delivered superior client outcomes. This advanced AI enhances creative effectiveness and continuously optimises top-performing assets through Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO). Teads also provided detailed reports, enabling informed decisions, and their consultative team offered exceptional support throughout our partnership.

“We are thrilled with the results we have achieved through Teads’ Performance suite. Thanks to their expertise and dedication, we have been able to expand our reach, attract new customers in key markets, and ultimately grow our business in the highly competitive travel industry,” added Chan.