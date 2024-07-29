TBWA\Melbourne & NAB Kick Off 2024 Advertising Capstone Challenge

The 2024 Advertising Capstone Challenge (ACC) is officially underway, offering a career-defining opportunity to final-year advertising and marketing students across Australia and New Zealand. TBWA\Melbourne – The Disruption Company and NAB are taking on the role of this year’s industry partners.

Launched in 2016, the Advertising Capstone Challenge was designed to help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, ensuring students have a competitive edge upon graduation. The program equips the next generation of talent with practical experience, industry connections, and the skills necessary to thrive in their future careers.

For this year’s challenge, participants will be tasked with solving real business problems presented by NAB. The brief will require students to tackle the set task by developing innovative and strategic advertising campaigns.

Finalists will have the opportunity to present their campaign ideas to a panel of judges from TBWA\Melbourne and NAB. The winning team will be awarded sought-after mentorships with the agency, shadowing leaders across various departments.

“A career in advertising is incredibly rewarding. We are absolutely delighted at TBWA to be supporting this year’s Capstone Challenge, along with our wonderful client partners at NAB, to build a future generation of industry professionals,” said Sarah Tukua, client partner, TBWA\Melbourne.

“We know that behind any strong brand is strong talent. That’s why developing emerging industry peers is important to us, and why NAB is stepping in to help with practical experience and industry connections through this program. We look forward to learning from students and exploring fresh ideas that can help a brand like NAB,” added Tom Dobson, acting chief marketing officer, NAB.

“We’re very excited to be working with both NAB and TBWA for this year’s Capstone Challenge. Truly great brands helping foster the next generation of graduates, the next disruptors!” said David Reid, Swinburne lecturer.

“Thanks also goes to this year’s ACC sponsors; The Bureau, Advertising Industry Careers, 42 Courses, and AdNews”.

The student briefing will kick off online on Monday 5 August with shortlisted teams to pitch their campaigns to TBWA and NAB in October.

More than 1,200 students in 240 teams have participated, with over 40 industry internships offered to winners from among 230 Australasian finalists since the first challenge commenced in 2016.