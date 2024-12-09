TBWA Melbourne & Auckland Nab Tasty Win With Consolidated Kraft Heinz Creative Account

Kraft Heinz Australia and New Zealand has appointed TBWA as its integrated creative agency, following a competitive pitch process.

TBWA will service the account from its offices in Melbourne and Auckland, overseeing all strategic and creative output across Kraft Heinz’s diverse portfolio of brands, including Heinz, Gravox, and Wattie’s.

TBWA\Sydney had worked on Kraft Heinz’s account, notably for its Golden Circle brand, prior to this consolidated pitch.

This appointment marks a “significant step” according to TBWA in consolidating Kraft Heinz brands under one agency across the ditch, ensuring a cohesive and locally headquartered approach.

“We are very pleased to re-engage with TBWA, who previously held our account for three years in Sydney and delivered outstanding creativity across our core brands,” said Michael Magee, CMO of Kraft Heinz.

“Their Disruptive approach and deep understanding of our brands make them the perfect partner as we look to continue to elevate our presence in the market.”

Paul Reardon, chief creative officer, TBWA\Melbourne, added “Kraft Heinz has great brands with a high benchmark for creative work both here in Australia and New Zealand, as well as globally. It’s an exciting partnership. When pitching to Kraft Heinz, we spoke a lot about the importance of disruptive work in ‘shared’ and ‘owned’ media — areas we love to play in. We can’t wait to get started.”

Catherine Harris, CEO, TBWA\New Zealand, said “Working with Kraft Heinz means working with some of the most iconic brands in the world, and in New Zealand this includes local icon Wattie’s. We are extremely excited to be working with the very talented teams at Kraft Heinz to deliver disruptive ideas across paid, owned and earned for their suite of brands.”