Taylor Swift, Eminem & Luke Combs Are Australia’s Most Watched Artists On Vevo As Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Takes Out Most Watched Video

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has unveiled its annual end-of-year charts, with Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earning the title of Australia’s most-watched music video of 2024.

The video amassed nearly 5 million views in Australia and marks a landmark year for Country music on Vevo’s network. In fact, Country music video viewership in Australia grew 11% year-over-year and has grown 31% since 2022.

Taylor Swift, Eminem, and Luke Combs Are Australia’s Most Watched Artists on Vevo

Taylor Swift remains Australia’s most-watched artist on Vevo, accruing 47.58 million Australian views over the past year. Eminem follows with 24.44 million Australian views and Country music heavyweight Luke Combs secures third place with 18.47 million Australian views. Post Malone rounds out the top four with 17.44 million Australian views.

Sos concludes: “We’ve been spoiled by the number of massive global superstars visiting our shores this year across every genre of music. The blend of Country, Pop, and Hip-Hop in this year’s top videos represent a great cross section of some of those artists and shows just how varied and passionate Australian music fans are.”

Eclectic lineup shows wide-ranging tastes for Australians

In the top video chart, Eminem’s “Houdini” earned the No. 2 position, driven by a stellar debut that made it the top premiere in Australia this year on Vevo.

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)” followed closely in third position, marking a major milestone as his foray into Country, with 4.49 million Australian views.

Sabrina Carpenter continued her standout year, claiming the No. 4 and No. 5 spots with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” respectively.

Other notable entries include viral Hip-Hop moments like Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (2.53 million Australian views), as well as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” and JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” which were also some of the biggest video premieres of the year in Australia.

“Vevo’s annual charts not only celebrate the videos and artists that defined the year, but also provide valuable insights into the cultural zeitgeist. Furthermore, having a Country music video at the top of Vevo’s Australia Top 10 for the first time is reflective of the evolving diversity of tastes among Australian fans,” said Steve Sos, Managing Director of Vevo APAC.