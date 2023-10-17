Taste.com.au Announces Tefal As First Partner Of Its Taste Test Kitchen

Sharyn Whitten
Taste.com.au has announced Tefal, producers of quality cookware for more than 60 years, as the first partner of Taste Test Kitchen, the site’s destination for everything consumers need to know to discover, buy and master kitchen appliances, gadgets and products launched earlier this year.

The two month integrated campaign will feature Tefal products – the Tefal Easy Fry Grill & Steam and Tefal Ingenio – across multiple touch points including custom content, recipe and product demonstration videos, interactive shoppable videos and curation of contextual galleries designed to increase brand consideration and help consumers make the most out of their appliance purchases.

Product demonstration videos will feature Taste Test Kitchen experts Food Director Michelle Southan and Food Editor Elisa Pietrantonio and be produced in the taste.com.au kitchen. Tefal will also be natively integrated into new video content featuring an airfryer during the campaign period. Campaign content will also be amplified across social channels.

Taste.com.au editor-in-chief Brodee Myers-Cooke said: “At taste.com.au we know how much Aussies love a time-saving device in the kitchen. Australians’ passion for appliances is one of the biggest trends in food we’ve seen in decades. Taste Test Kitchen is at the centre of the action, bringing the know-how, recipes and fun we all need to make the most of these appliances, whatever the dish or occasion.

“We’re delighted to have Tefal on board as Taste Test Kitchen’s first partner. Through our one-stop kitchen destination for appliance know-how and more, we will showcase how Tefal products can make consumers’ everyday lives easier, and deliver high level integration, at scale.”

Tefal general manager Australia & New Zealand Joe Tizzone said: “We’re proud to be the first partner of the Taste Test Kitchen and be able to showcase how Tefal products can ease the stress of cooking while creating healthy and delicious meals. Consumers are now looking for advice on how to make the most of their current appliances or the new must-haves in their kitchens, and we are excited to be able to leverage the expertise and knowledge at taste.com.au to create content to engage consumers.”

Newsamp executive general manager Renee Sycamore said: “We’re really excited to work with Tefal and iProspect on this Taste Test Kitchen partnership. Leveraging taste.com.au’s strong audience reach, the partnership delivers a full-funnel experience for Tefal in an environment where consumers are actively engaging with and searching for small appliance content. The partnership demonstrates our ability to deliver clients integrated and creative commercial solutions through actionable formats such as shoppable video.”

Taste Test Kitchen brings the trust, authority and scale of taste.com.au, to a dedicated vertical, featuring reviews, videos, how-to content and thousands of recipes that utilise kitchen appliances, with consumers able to shop directly from the content on pages and videos.

Taste.com.au, Australia’s number one food media brand, has an audience of 4.478 million, according to Ipsos iris rankings for August 2023.




