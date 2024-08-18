Tamdhu Whisky Partners With InStitchu For Father’s Day Campaign

In partnership with InStitchu, Tamdhu Whisky has launched two pop-up bars across Sydney and Melbourne, to deliver a unique experience for customers in time for Father’s Day.

Located at InStitchu’s flagship store in Sydney on George Street, and in Melbourne’s Lonsdale Street store, the pop-up bars offer consumers the chance to experience a complimentary whisky tasting whilst having their custom-tailored suits fitted. The three-day activation also offered customers the opportunity to buy their own bottle with complimentary personalised engraving, which will be delivered free of charge in time for Father’s Day.

To ensure no dad dresses poorly this Father’s Day, Tamdhu and InStitchu worked in partnership to create an exclusive gift pack for media and influencers, including a bottle of Tamdhu 12-year-old Single Malt Scotch, an InStitchu linen pocket square, complete with expert-styling tips to encourage fashionable yet thoughtful gift ideas for dads.

“We really pride ourselves on quality that lasts, through a combination of old-world tailoring with the latest technology, so it’s important to work alongside like-minded premium brands. This is what made the partnership with Tamdhu Whisky a perfect fit, as both InStitchu and Tamdhu respect a meticulous approach towards their craft,” said Rob O’Reilly, head of marketing at InStitchu.

To further promote the partnership, InStitchu and Tamdhu are running a social media giveaway, offering those who enter the chance to win their very own personalised engraved bottle of Tamdhu 12-year-old Single Malt Scotch, along with an InStitchu pocket square and a pack of custom tailored shirts just in time for Father’s Day.

The campaign was complimented with a media relations campaign, promoting both the in-store activation and Father’s Day gifting for Tamdhu 12-year-old Single Malt Scotch, available exclusively at Dan Murphy’s.