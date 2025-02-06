System1 Data Reveals The Classic Super Bowl Spots Still Entertaining Viewers Today

System1 has revealed which iconic Super Bowl ads from the past three decades would still entertain today’s viewers.

Testing 15 culturally impactful ads dating back to 1992 with 2,250 U.S. consumers today, System1 found that these classic spots achieved an average Star Rating of 3.7—predicting ‘Good’ long-term brand-building potential and making them more effective than the average U.S. ad today.

Not only do these legendary ads perform well on long-term effectiveness, but they also have the potential to drive short-term results if aired again. System1’s Spike Rating predicts short-term activation and sales impact in the 8 to 10 weeks post airing, and saw FedEx’s ‘Castaway’ come out on top, with an ‘Exceptional’ Spike Rating well above the average for all U.S. ads.

Top Three Classic Super Bowl Ads (Ranked by Star Rating):

Volkswagen “The Force” (2011) – 5.1 Stars

Snickers “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry (Betty White)” (2010) – 4.9 Stars

FedEx “Castaway” (2003) – 4.2 Stars

Both Volkswagen and FedEx leaned into recognisable cultural references, linking their products and services to the popular films Star Wars and Castaway. Nostalgia is a powerful tool for eliciting positive emotions among viewers, and films, music and cultural trends of the past can help bring this feeling to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Snickers featured the beloved Betty White, placing her in a surprising scenario to showcase its “You’re not you when you’re hungry” positioning, which the brand continued to leverage in future ads. Celebrities are especially useful when they can deliver humor, often portraying larger-than-life versions of themselves to drive happiness and surprise.

“Great Super Bowl ads stand the test of time. These classics would still do well today because they lean into cultural references that have mass appeal, showcase engaging narratives, and pull off humor to drive intense, positive emotions in viewers. Brands shouldn’t be afraid to raid the archives—get inspired by past work that still resonates or even considering re-airing a classic, in high definition of course!” said Jon Evans, host of the Uncensored CMO podcast and chief customer officer at System1.