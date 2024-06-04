The Daily Telegraph Launches DTTV Video Platform

The Daily Telegraph journalists will take subscribers inside the newsroom for unprecedented access to news as it happens through DTTV, a new video platform that delivers breaking news, analysis, information and entertainment.

Editor Ben English said the development marked a new era for the masthead, representing the single-biggest change to how his newsroom delivers all the stories that matter to The Daily Telegraph’s growing subscriber base. The latest Ipsos iris rankings show The Daily Telegraph has an audience of 4.585 million people, up 31 per cent from the previous month.

“This is the most significant transformation of our newsroom in years. This is the future of news,” he said.

English said DTTV would allow subscribers to keep their finger on Sydney’s pulse like never before through an entertaining mix of breaking news and longer-form pieces that take audiences to the beating heart of the stories shaping the city and beyond.

“It’s news when you want it, how you want it. Our audience has told us they want more video – so we’re delivering. We’re taking our audience inside our newsroom and behind the stories to give them the insights and knowledge they crave”.

DTTV will also be the place to go for audiences to hear in-depth interviews with the day’s biggest and most important news makers as well as on-the-scene news coverage and expert analysis from specialist reporters.

DTTV journalist James Willis will host the daily 5@5 Bulletin, five stories in five minutes at 5pm. Willis is an award-winning journalist who spent more than a decade at 2GB, most recently as Ben Fordham’s Executive Producer.

“DTTV is a vertical video experience that brings The Daily Telegraph’s stories and journalists to life through video. It will enhance our content, adding a dynamic dimension to stories that would otherwise remain as text and static images. Our style is straightforward, informative and conversational. It’s our journalists telling it like it is, like only they can. That’s our point of difference,” said English.