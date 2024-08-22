MarketingNewsletter

Sydney Symphony Orchestra Recruits New Director Of Marketing

Charles Buchanan

Sydney Symphony Orchestra announces the appointment of Charles Buchanan as the new Director of Marketing. Buchanan will commence immediately.

Charles Buchanan has held marketing and sales positions in the performing arts for more than twenty years. He has managed the marketing teams at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic to engage and grow audiences. He most recently served as the Senior Director of Marketing and Audience Development position at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra where he shepherded the organisation out of the pandemic and restored ticket sales.

Buchanan has also held positions on the marketing teams of the Sydney Opera House and New York’s 92nd Street Y. At the Sydney Opera House, he helped launch the inaugural marketing data & insights team, in which analytics was used to understand audiences and optimise campaigns.

“We’re delighted to have Charles join the Sydney Symphony Orchestra as our new Director of Marketing. His proven expertise and fresh perspectives will be invaluable, and we’re confident that he will develop strong connections across our teams, and with musicians, to further our audience development. I look forward to the great work ahead,” said chief executive officer, Craig Whitehead.

