Nine’s SMH Demands On-Air Apology From ABC Following Criticism Of Its China Reporting
Bevan Shields, editor of The Sydney Morning Herald has penned a note demanding an on-air apology from ABC after its Media Watch show criticised the SMH’s “Red Alert” series of articles.
The three-part Red Alert series saw SMH international political editor Peter Hartcher and foreign affairs and national security correspondent Matthew Knott claim, amongst other things, that war with China was bound to happen in less than three years.
The series was an “examination of the most pressing national security challenges facing Australia,” wrote Shields.
“[The series]has generated mixed feedback, which I welcomed in my weekly note to subscribers last Friday. Some of you didn’t like the series and others viewed it a brave assessment of the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party and of Australia’s lack of preparedness to prevent these threats from spilling over into war.”
However, the SMH and its China reporting were roundly criticised by former Prime Minister Paul Keating.
When Knott asked whether Keating would criticise China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong — not just Labor and journalists — Keating replied:
“You ought to do the right thing and drum yourself out of Australian journalism.”
He also said the SMH was a “newspaper without integrity.”
“If I were you mate, I’d hide my face and never appear again.”
Keating also described Hartcher as a “psychopath” and “maniac.”
Shields said that Knott “rightly” told Keating the SMH was very proud of its journalism.
However, Shields saved his real ire for Paul Barry, presenter of ABC’s Media Watch.
Nine Newspapers’ series on war with China within three years is criticised as hysterical and hyperbolic. #MediaWatch pic.twitter.com/fzR5ZtC7QB
— Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) March 14, 2023
Barry said that the articles, published in The Age, as well as the SMH, featured a comic book sketch of jets flying from China towards Australia. Barry also said that Hartcher was a “well-known China hawk” and Peter Jennings, one of the experts the journos leaned on for information, “has made a habit of predicting that conflict with China is coming.”
“There was no contrary view or shading of the possibilities,” said Barry.
In the eight-minute-long Media Watch section, Barry quoted Nine’s Chris O’Keefe pointing out that the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, where Jennings is a senior fellow, is funded by “The Australian Defence Force, Lockheed Martin, Thales, and Boeing.”
Media Watch also quoted rival defence experts, such as Paul Bisley, who said the pieces were “irresponsible journalism” and “hyperbolic” and that the three-year timeline for war was “at odds” with any “serious analysis of PRC interests, capabilities, or incentives.”
Barry also quoted an expert saying that there were basic errors in one of the graphics used by papers showing who was a US treaty ally and who was not. The graphic even said that Guam and Diego Garcia were US allies when they are, in fact, US territories. He also said that it looked like the papers took the graphic from a 2018 German publication.
In his note, Shields said that “Media Watch professes to be the arbiter of good and bad reporting, but Monday night’s episode failed to adhere to the most basic standards of journalism because the program did not bother to ask us for a right of reply before putting the segment to air.
“Media Watch also conveniently omitted that Keating had a long history of pro-China commentary. And while accusing us of warmongering, Media Watch failed to mention a two-part series published by the ABC in February by global affairs editor John Lyons titled ‘What war with China would look like for Australia’. Funny, that.
“We will write to the ABC demanding an on-air apology for Media Watch’s hypocrisy and poor standards.”
Please login with linkedin to commentABC media watch The Sydney Morning Herald
Latest News
Want To Name Our Cannes in Cairns Boat?
B&T wanted to headline this "Just sit right back & you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip", but we chickened out.
Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]
Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]
Network 10 Slams Morgan Stanley For “Misleading And Irresponsible” Report On Ad Market
10 are said to be livid over a recent ad market report. Has declared "we have a Rove & we're not afraid to use him!"
Dove Slams The Academy For Awarding An Oscar To A Fat-Suit
Dove now fuming over Brendon Fraser's portrayal in The Whale. Seemingly unaware of the context of the word "acting".
Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile Acquired By T-Mobile, “Reckless” Comms Strategy To Continue
Ryan Reynolds - women want to shag him, men want to be him. Although we're quite certain some men want to shag him too.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One
Remember when Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket and races home to regale Grandpa Joe? That's B&T staff and MAFS.
Apple Releases Calming “Quiet The Noise” Spot Spruiking Airpods Noise Cancelling
Moaning bosses, bitchy partners, Peter Overton, Eurovision, even! Couldn't we all do with some more noise cancellation?
Rethink Ink: Stan’s Triumphant “Yellowstone” Takeover
It's the latest in B&T's Rethink Ink series. It's top news for ink, exciting news for printers, terrible news for trees.
TikTok Leadership Considering Divesting From Chinese Parent Company
If it weren't for Chinese operatives spying on us via our TikTok account, B&T would be leading a very dull life indeed.
News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave
News Corp says we're more than just NRL, imminent Chinese invasion & rogue western Sydney bikie gangs in new campaign.
Karl Stefanovic: “I’m A Big Believer In Resilience. I’ve Been Pummelled By Sunrise For 20 years”
Karl has cathartic moment hosting Destination Australia conference! May also score some quiet time in Sneesby's office.
“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message
See Mother's Day as a free roast at your parents' followed by an arvo of footy on the couch? Be less of a prick here.
Radio Ratings: KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB From Top Spot In Historic Victory
The radio ratings are an insight into the nation's very psyche - those who love Taylor Swift & those who hate migrants.
Candice Warner Joins Fox Sports’ Show ‘The Back Page’
David planning entire winter on couch as cost of living pressures sees wife Candice sent back to the salt mines.
Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]
ADMA Calls For More Industry Discussion Around Government’s Proposed Privacy Act Review Report
ADMA wants more discussion around the government's Privacy Act Review report. Would also take poetry and a cappella.
Beyond Blue Adds Cummins&Partners To Roster
Beyond Blue do some truly exceptional work & if B&T had any stolen, illegal fireworks we'd set them off in their honour.
Indie Agency Intentional Wins Sydney Fashion Brand Venroy’s Digital & OOH
Intentional office getting "lit", "trill" and possibly even a bit "fleek" after landing youth fashion brand, Venroy.
Aussie Actor Dacre Montgomery Stars For POLITIX In New Work Via Fabric
Debate in the B&T office over the pronunciation of Dacre Montgomery. Some saying "Mont-gomery" others "Montague-omery".
News Corp To Showcase Digital Innovation At Upcoming D_Coded Events
B&T will be reporting live from News' D_Coded event on Monday. And by "reporting", we mean boozing & scoffing arancinis.
Jayne Brady Promoted To GM Of M&C Saatchi Melbourne
Jayne Brady promoted to GM of M&C Saatchi Melbourne. Confirms absolutely no sibling rivalry with Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
Indie Agency Edge Sinks Its Teeth Into Latest Work For Bupa Dental
Let's be honest for a moment, a trip to the dentist doesn't immediately scream humour in anyway. So it's hats off here.
The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]
New Categories & Changes Announced For 2023 Effies
Changes announced to this year's Effies. Sadly, no "best use of a man bun while eating gluten-free sourdough" category.
Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]
Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]
Redhill Appoints Diana Pong As Aussie MD
Global comms agency Redhill names Diana Pong as Aussie MD. Promises to bring some serious Diana to the role.
Network 10 Welcomes F1 World Champion Damon Hill To F1 Broadcast Team
Think making Test match cricket remotely interesting is difficult? Try commentating on Formula One racing.
Aussie Queen Molly Poppinz To Host B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Night
Highlights of B&T's 30 Under 30 Awards night keep on rolling in! Strangely, no sign of carpark donut comp or apple bob.
WSJ Columnist Blames Silicon Valley Bank Collapse On “45% Women” Board With “1 Black” & “1 LGBTQ+”
Admittedly, this story is a tad on the unsavoury side. B&T suggests you eat Shapes while reading it to balance it out.
Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season
AFL season all set to be the biggest and best ever! But only if Eddie shuts the fuck up for a change.
Man Sues Chicken Restaurant Alleging Boneless Wings Adverts Actually Promote Nuggets
Often tell Macca's staff "I'll see you in court" when handed a burger? Decide if you need a lawyer or psychiatrist here.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins Night With Reunion
Judging by this headline, MAFS seems to have once again won Tuesday night. B&T also considered "water proven to be wet".
LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]
The Brain Drink Catches The Bus In New OOH Campaign
Ārepa is launching their Australian advertising and experiential campaign in Sydney and Melbourne, just in time for Brain Awareness Week