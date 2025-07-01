SA Government Declares War On Soy Milk & Rice Cakes

The South Australian Government has officially banned the advertising of most fortified soy milk and rice cakes on public transport.

This is because soy milk and rice cakes have been labelled by the South Australian Government as ‘junk food’, and as a result they have been officially banned from being advertised on government assets.

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) an industry body for the marketing industry in Australia has branded the ad ban as ‘confusing’ messaging.

“We fully support measures that encourage healthier choices, but the implementation of these policies must be based on credible, evidence-based criteria,” said Josh Faulks AANA CEO.

“The government has not been able to clearly articulate what is in and what is out of their banned list and has told businesses to submit their ads to an expert panel for assessment if they are unsure. This list should be science-based, objective and create certainty for business, not create more confusion.”

“The policy sends a contradictory message to consumers and undermines trust in health-based initiatives. The government is effectively discouraging people from consuming what are widely considered to be nutritious core foods,” he said.

The AANA is urging the South Australian government to adopt the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) Nutrient Profiling Scoring Criteria to improve clarity, consistency, and alignment with national nutrition policies.

This tool was developed by FSANZ which is an independent statutory agency established by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Act 1991 and is part of the Australian Government’s Health portfolio. All State and territory jurisdictions are subject to the food regulations in the FSANZ Code.

The AANA also pointed out the serious unintended consequences for local businesses, farmers, and advertisers in South Australia.

“The oat and almond farmers in South Australia may be surprised to know that their government wants people to drink less oat and almond milk. The official policy objective is to drive down purchase and consumption of these products,” Faulks said.

The AANA urges the South Australian Government to engage with industry stakeholders and adopt a practical, consistent and science-backed approach that creates certainty for business and genuinely supports public health without compromising economic activity.