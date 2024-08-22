Sure Studios & CRATER Unite For All Visual Productions

Specialised production companies, Sure Studios and CRATER, have partnered for a one-stop solution for all visual content needs. The partnership joins distinct strengths, providing a unique range of options from Reels to TVCs and large-scale OOH productions.

Recognising the need to meet the campaign demands of 2024 and beyond, agencies and brands can pull their levers and lean on the new setup for a feast of visual opportunities. Sure Studios’ fast and efficient social content brought to life by the expertise of a team raised by the internet, with CRATER’s global deftness for high-end commercial-grade productions, provides a creative network that covers all bases.

CRATER & Sure Studios have already kicked off their production collaboration, bolstering campaigns for ChefGood, Clipsal, MG, Nike, L’Oréal, and Nothing.

“The partnership is already game-changing. It provides the flexibility for the production level that best fits the needs whilst always maintaining the quality on which we pride ourselves. The convenience of having a single point of contact for reactive & affordable content and premium productions, reassures our partners we adapt to their content strategy. We simplify the process, streamline decision-making and deliver all content formats under one roof,” said partner & EP, Steven Farrer.

Tom Ormes, Founder & Group ECD DO Agency, a long-time collaborator, knows, “Having one contact for two production partners or a hybrid mix to make a project happen isn’t easy to come across. They’re awesome to work with, make productions enjoyable, and they get shit done”.

Leaning into CRATER’s operations in Europe, Dubai and KSA, the partnership is grounded in global thinking, for diversity from creatives and directors across all territories. This, combined with Sure Studios’ connection to youth, culture and trends delivers ideas tailored to domestic and international markets.

“Over time, I’ve had the privilege of being intertwined with CRATER and Sure Studios. Both approach projects similarly, calling our clients ‘partners’, and teams ‘our community’. With it always comes ‘collaborative care’ for our people and our projects. The decision to join forces was a no-brainer! Coming from Australia and expanding CRATER into MENA and Europe, I’ve seen firsthand a continual change of demand in deliverables from one project to the next, therefore the importance of scaling up or down to suit all needs is what I feel will bring a big attraction to our new outfit,” said Simon Morehead, Group CD.

This announcement comes as new ownership of Sure Studios takes play in Justin Solomons, Steven Farrer and Simon Morehead. The partners stand with the existing Sure team members and equity partner, So Shall We. In addition, they welcome Kaytee Elliott as Partnerships Director.

As a collective with a background across media, experiential, digital marketing, strategy and creative development, the partnership of Sure Studios and CRATER is set to deliver innovative outputs and redefine the production landscape.