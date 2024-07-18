Superdry Drafts New Soccer Stars In Campaign With John Aloisi

Superdry has launched a new campaign, “Superdry Superstar”, to celebrate the future faces of soccer, with help from John Aloisi, Australia’s soccer legend.

The campaign brings together the next big names in A-League including Western United’s Abel Walatee and the youngest-ever A-League goal scorer, Melbourne City’s Max Caputo, to spotlight players breaking into the domestic competition with aspirations to play internationally.

“So many of Australia’s young guns leave the country to head onto their international journey before Australia has a chance to celebrate them, this is a great campaign for grassroots soccer, unearthing and supporting the players of the future,” said Aloisi.

On 22 July, Superdry will launch a call-out in search of the young guns of tomorrow, encouraging local teams and clubs across VIC and NSW to share their star-quality moments, for a chance to win prizes and funding up to $20k as part of the brands commitment to invest in the grassroots game.

Despite the increased popularity of soccer in Australia and record TV viewing figures (thanks to the likes of the Matildas), the grassroots game is in danger of turning into an elitist sport. Clubs and facilities are underfunded and indigenous communities are lacking the chance to play, due to costs and access.

With this campaign, Superdry is supporting soccer from the ground up, investing in 4 winning clubs (with $5K each) that are a breeding ground for players setting their sights overseas. In addition, Superdry will be rewarding runners-up with Superdry off-field kit and Superdry Superstar draft recruits will appear in an outdoor/social campaign, launching on 16 September.

“Superdry’s history is embedded in soccer, as a British brand that has previously partnered with football legend, Neymar Jr, this year, we are excited to team up with Australia’s most experienced and recognised footballer, John Aloisi, on a campaign to search for the next star players and reward them with much-needed funds for their clubs,” said Alastair Davies, GM International Brands (Superdry), Brand Collective.

The campaign was shot by photographer Simon Upton at Sydenham Park Soccer Club, home of DF FOOTBALL, a specialist training programme run and designed by A-League assistant coach & U23 head coach of Western United, Diogo Ferreira, where many of the talent featured in the campaign, started out.