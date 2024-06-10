Supercars & Pizza Hut Serve Up A Supreme Partnership

Two of Australia’s most-loved brands, Supercars and Pizza Hut, have joined forces to launch an innovative marketing campaign that offers fans convenience and the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on the iconic Repco Bathurst 1000.

The campaign, which was developed by the Supercars marketing team and Pizza Hut, gives people the chance to redesign Supercars driver Macauley Jones’ #96 Pizza Hut Chevrolet Camaro, by colouring in the stencil found on special large Pizza Hut boxes in market now.

To make it easier for fans to get their hands on this unique pizza box, Pizza Hut customers can now order their favourite pizzas directly through the Supercars app.

The winner of the competition will take home an incredible prize package, including two general admission tickets to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 in October, two Repco Bathurst 1000 merchandise packs and a pair of money-can’t-buy-experiences: two course car rides and two grid walks.

The winning design will star in a 2.5 metre x 12 metre mural in the heart of Bathurst for the four weeks leading up to this year’s Great Race.

Pizza Hut has also expanded the distribution of its popular Supercars Super Spicy Meatlovers. Usually only available on Supercars race weekends, it is now available all week for a special six-week period.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Supercars on this innovative promotion, reflecting our commitment to brand modernity and engaging with our customers in new and exciting ways. Integrating Pizza Hut ordering into the Supercars app is a groundbreaking development that enhances the race day experience and offers our customers convenient access to their favourite pizzas anytime,” said Pizza Hut CEO, Phil Reed.

“Two beloved brands, a popular Supercars driver, a unique promotion, great prizes and pizza – it’s a fantastic combination and a great example of why the Supercars and Pizza Hut partnership works so well,” said Supercars head of marketing, Brenda Younes.

“We are always looking for unique and memorable experiences for our fans, and Pizza Hut has enabled us to deliver several great new experiences at once”.

“We can’t wait to see the designs Supercars fans will come up with and to see the winning design showcased in Bathurst in October,” she said.

The Macauley Jones car design promotion is being promoted through Supercars owned media, including EDMs and social media, and a bespoke content series.