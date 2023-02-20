“Stop Eating Me!” Deakin University Finds Our Food Needs Graphic Warning Labels

business man happy eating foods in restaurant and tablet on table
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



New research analysing hundreds of international studies into nutrition labelling has shown it is largely ineffective at preventing people choosing unhealthy processed food, unless large graphic warning labels are used on the front of packaging.

The research paper, published in the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, found that stop sign warning labels – used on foods high in sugar or fat in some countries including Chile, Peru and Israel – had the largest impact on consumption.

Deakin University, professor of marketing, Chris Dubelaar, a co-author of the paper, said this was consistent with previous research identifying that public awareness campaigns using warning signs should emphasise the negative consequences of excess consumption of fat, sugar and sodium for the largest effect.

Professor Dubelaar said other types of “lighter touch” food labelling systems – including the “Health Star Rating” used in Australia – were only found to have some effect in encouraging people to buy more healthier foods. But were not effective in stopping people purchasing unhealthy items.

“A basic food label that tells you something is not good for you doesn’t work, people ignore it. Unless it has a big warning label on the front of that pack that explicitly says, ‘this is going to hurt you’, people will ignore it,” he said.

“But telling people something is good for them, that’s a different story. They will listen to that. Our research confirms that a promotion approach works better than a prevention approach.”

The research – co-authored by academics at Deakin, University Technology Sydney (UTS), Bond University and ESADE Business School in Spain – analysed 23 different meta-analyses of nutrition labelling efficacy research between 2016 and 2021. These drew from the results of hundreds of studies involving more than a million people worldwide.

It shows food labels framed to encourage consumers to eat more of healthier food items are, in general, more likely to influence consumers than interventions which are framed to discourage consumers from eating unhealthy food.

Lead author, UTS, associate professor, Natalina Zlatevska, said it was critical Australia made effective food labelling mandatory.

“We need to make it very clear when food is bad for you,” said Zlatevska.

“This is part of a bigger issue around health literacy. Most food labels have too much information that is hard for people to decipher. Complex labels don’t work that well because people don’t understand them.

“Obesity is a global public health crisis and post-pandemic obesity levels are at record highs. We need to help people make a better decision about their food choices. The current labels don’t work, and evidence-backed action is needed now.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
  • Marketing

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine