Stay Indoors… Unless You Are A Journalist: Reporters Brave Wild Cyclone Jasper Conditions

Social media has gone wild with videos of journalists braving the cyclonic weather to get their five seconds of footage of the biggest news story to come out of North Queensland this year.

As the area prepared for the incoming onslaught, emergency services officials warned residents to stay hunkered down indoors, but it appears that not everyone got the memo. Social media this morning has been flooded with clips of reporter, braving the wild weather for their pieces to camera.

@sunriseon7 BREAKING: Cyclone Jasper is making landfall across Port Douglas, QLD. Shirvo is on the ground as the eye of the storm hits town and filed this report. Sunrise will have live updates on Tropical Cyclone Jasper from 4am in QLD and 5am everywhere else on Channel 7 and 7plus #sunriseon7 ♬ original sound – Sunrise

While some on social media have made jokes at the reporters expense, most have applauded their commitment to getting crucial information out to the community. (B&T respects the commitment, but we think we will stay in our air-conditioned offices for this one).

Cyclone Jasper made landfall in Far North Queensland yesterday with gusts of winds up to 130km/h. The system has left around 40,000 homes without power, and fears are now turning to the risk of flooding.