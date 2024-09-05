Spotlight, Woolworths & Lurpak Step Into The MKR Kitchen

The new season of Australia’s favourite cooking show, My Kitchen Rules, is set to land on the screens of Seven on 9 September, supported by a strong line-up of partners and sponsors.

The major partners of My Kitchen Rules 2024 are Spotlight and Woolworths, both of whom partnered with the series last year, and newcomer Lurpak. The new season is also sponsored by Kaboodle Kitchens and Sensodyne.

The new season is set to be My Kitchen Rules’ biggest yet, as judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge travel around Australia in search of the best home cooks in the country.

Manu will taste “the best dish I’ve ever had on My Kitchen Rules” as one team earns the highest score in the show’s history.

The new Channel 7 and 7plus series will include brand integrations, including a “Rate The Plate” competition, presented by Spotlight, and the Woolworths “Family Favourites Challenge”. Lurpak will feature in the show and in bespoke integrated assets highlighting key product moments.

“All the elements that make My Kitchen Rules such a success are back this year – real people, cooking real food, in their own homes, with lots of fun and drama – along with some exciting twists,” said Seven’s national television sales director, Katie Finney.

“We are delighted to have Spotlight, Woolworths and Lurpak on board as major partners, plus Kaboodle Kitchens and Sensodyne as sponsors. My Kitchen Rules delivers the perfect platform to integrate brands authentically, as these brands enable the contestants in the competition and inspire our audiences to take action – whether it’s cooking the recipes from the show or drawing style inspiration from the contestants’ home restaurants”.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with My Kitchen Rules for the second consecutive year. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Spotlight’s passion for inspiring creativity through the joy of cooking and hosting. Through this partnership we have showcased the best in Spotlight’s Kitchen & Dining range, with contestants selecting products to bring their Instant Restaurants to life and challenge their skills with kitchen essentials in Kitchen HQ. At Spotlight, we believe in supporting shows that resonate with our values, and My Kitchen Rules does just that. We look forward to another exciting season filled with creativity and delicious food!” said Spotlight CEO, Quentin Gracanin.

“Lurpak is on a mission to champion good food and inspire food lovers to not only relish in its flavours but also to unleash their creativity to JUST COOK! That’s why we are thrilled to announce our exciting first partnership with My Kitchen Rules,” said Lurpak AUNZ brand manager, Thomas Christian Smith. “Lurpak and My Kitchen Rules aim to ignite excitement, challenge culinary boundaries, and inspire food lovers to explore the possibilities of creating delicious, good food. This is a perfect partnership, as My Kitchen Rules showcases the essence of good food, and at Lurpak we believe good food deserves Lurpak as it enhances the food it is paired with. Join us in this culinary journey and let’s celebrate the joy of good food and we hope to inspire you to JUST COOK!”

My Kitchen Rules, which is produced for Seven by ITV Studios Australia, was the #1 cooking show in Australia in 2023. It reached 6.1 million Australians on Channel 7 and 883,000 on 7plus and grew its average total TV audience by 10% year-on-year to 1.04 million. On 7plus, live streaming jumped 32% and BVOD climbed 15%.

The 2023 Grand Final reached 1.7 million viewers on Channel 7 and 101,000 on 7plus. It was the biggest My Kitchen Rules Grand Final audience since 2019 and was up 15% on the 2022 final.