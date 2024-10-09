Spotlight On Sponsors: Summer Sports Incoming As A Number Of Organisations Score Major Deals

As the sporting season shifts and the cricket bats are being dusted off, it’s all eyes on sports partnerships!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

Let’s dive in!

Waterdrop x Australian Open

The Australian Open has announced a multi-year partnership with waterdrop. As the Official Bottle Partner, the hydration company will provide reusable stainless-steel bottles to players, their teams and employees of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events – a crucial step in providing sustainable hydration.

In addition to providing water bottles for all players and staff, waterdrop will be on-site to offer fans a variety of personalised bottles, samples of the latest Microdrink hydration cubes, and memorable experiences through meet and greets with waterdrop ambassadors.

Players at Australian Open 2024 were provided with waterdrop bottles, which they were able to refill directly on-court with filtered, high-quality Melbourne tap water.

As a result, Australian Open 2024 achieved a 99 per cent reduction in single-use plastic in player areas, with around 800 players refilling more than 5,600 litres of water sustainably. More than 280 water dispensers stationed throughout the precinct also provided free drinking water for fans and everyone onsite.

Building on this commitment, waterdrop is partnering with Summer of Tennis tournaments including the United Cup in Perth and Sydney, the Brisbane International, Canberra International, Adelaide International, and Hobart International, to promote sustainable hydration practices across all events.

“We are very excited to partner with waterdrop. With its focus on sustainability and providing high-quality products, it’s a great fit for the Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis. We have already built a strong foundation and are excited about the positive impact we can make together in the coming years as part of our broader climate action strategy,” Tennis Australia’s chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“The Australian Open, alongside waterdrop, was the first Grand Slam to offer players the local tap water in the dedicated refill points placed on-court, resulting in significant reductions in single-use plastic. We also have hundreds of water stations in player areas like gyms and lounges as well as across the precinct, supplying high-quality Melbourne drinking water to both tournament personnel and fans, who we encourage to bring refillable water bottles”.

Carsales x Sydney Swans

carsales has announced the extension of its partnership with AFL team, Sydney Swans, for another season. The partnership, which first kicked off in the 2023 AFL season, continues to celebrate the shared values of passion, integrity, and teamwork between the two iconic brands.

With the Sydney Swans making it to the 2024 AFL Grand Final and boasting the largest AFL fan base of over 1 million supporters, carsales is proud to continue its support for the next season. This partnership highlights carsales’ ongoing commitment to Australia’s vibrant sports culture.

“At carsales, we value high performance and teamwork, knowing that success and standing out in our field requires a collective effort. We’re excited to continue partnering with such an exceptional group of players, leaders, and team members,” said Paul Barlow, carsales managing director.

“Reflecting on our journey so far, we’ve shared some incredible moments together – from the Mardi Gras celebrations and the launch of our first collaborative ad to unforgettable training nights at the Sydney Cricket Ground. We couldn’t be more excited to see what the next season brings us”.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with carsales and continue standing alongside a leading brand in their category. There’s strong alignment between Sydney Swans and carsales, with both brands focused on enhancing the experiences of our members and community through innovation. We look forward to many more shared opportunities to engage our fans and are thrilled to have carsales cheering us on for another great season,” said Tom Harley, Sydney Swans CEO.

This extended partnership comes at an exciting time for carsales as the brand continues to strengthen its involvement in Australian sports. From AFL to NRL to Super Netball League, carsales proudly supports a diverse range of teams that shape Australia’s sports culture, connecting with communities and celebrating the spirit of competition and collaboration.

TCL x Victorian Racing Club

The Victoria Racing Club has renewed its long-standing partnership with TCL Electronics Australia, a global leader in consumer electronics, for an additional three years.

As the official TV partner and non-exclusive white and home appliance partner, TCL will continue to supply and install more than 1500 TVs at Flemington Racecourse for the iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival to ensure every exceptional moment on and off the track is covered with clarity.

New this Melbourne Cup Carnival, TCL’s recently launched 115″ Premium QD-Mini LED TV – one of the largest televisions available in Australia at a whopping 2.565 metres wide and 1.849 metres high (with floor stand) – will feature prominently at The Favourite, a prime racing and sports haven for fans right on the rails at Flemington.

With its expansive screen and advanced QD-Mini LED technology, the 115″ TV is taller than the average person and offers an exceptional viewing experience, enhancing live race coverage with stunning brightness, contrast, and detail. This display is set to deliver an immersive experience for diehard sports enthusiasts, providing an unparalleled perspective on all the action at this iconic event.

In addition to the stunning 115″ Premium QD-Mini LED TV, TCL will debut its newly launched NXTFRAME TV, a revolutionary art-inspired display that doubles as a picture frame, blending seamlessly into any sophisticated setting. Showcased in The Birdcage Enclosure, these premium TVs are designed to elevate the aesthetic of any space, combining cutting-edge technology with an artistic flair.

TCL’s NXTFRAME TV complements the luxury and exclusivity of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, offering a refined visual experience that merges functionality with high-end design. Perfect for those who appreciate both art and technology, it represents TCL’s commitment to innovation and style.

Since 2005, TCL have had significant involvement across the Melbourne Cup Carnival, primarily as a support partner of Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field and the club’s charitable program Pin & Win, which this year supports Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria & Tasmania.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Kylie Rogers said the extended deal with TCL strengthens one of the club’s most enduring partnerships. “This renewal marks a significant milestone, extending the collaboration between TCL and the VRC to an impressive 22 years,” Rogers said. “Partnerships of this length in sport are rare and should be celebrated. It is a testament to our shared values of innovation, excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers”.

The new deal will see TCL partner with the club until at least 2027, including race name sponsorship on VRC Oaks Day, permanent signage at Flemington Racecourse and exclusive offers for VRC members on TCL products.

Ingenia Holiday Parks x Bathurst 1000

Ingenia Holiday Parks is partnering with Supercars for this weekend’s 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Running from 10th – 13th October, the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 is hosting approximately 30,000 eager campers who will be pitching their tents and parking their caravans as close to the Mt Panorama circuit as possible.

Aside from displaying some of the biggest Supercar action on a globally renowned track, the four days will feature a plethora of entertainment and dedicated venues for event goers. Ingenia Holiday Parks will be taking over the popular Harris Park Precinct, dubbing it the Chill Out Space – set up to offer a relaxing spot for racegoers to unwind amidst the action. The space will be decked out with an Ingenia Holiday Parks tent, umbrellas for shade, bean bags, camping chairs and tables.

“Ingenia Holiday Parks is proud to be partnering with Supercars, combining the thrill of the racetrack with the relaxation of our holiday parks. This partnership is the perfect fit for our brand, as it aligns with the adventurous, family-friendly spirit of both motorsports fans and holiday-goers. It’s great to be able to offer them the ideal place to relax and recharge after the excitement of the race,” said Matthew Young, executive general manager Tourism at Ingenia Holiday Parks.

To celebrate the exciting partnership, Ingenia Holiday Parks is inviting their favourite nomads to put their hats in the ring to win the Ingenia Holiday Parks Supercars Ultimate Event Experience. The competition runs from September 20th to October 28th and fans who enter via the Supercars website will have the chance to win incredible prizes.

Redbull x NRL

The National Rugby League (NRL) has announced that international brand Red Bull as the official energy drink partner of the NRL and NRLW from 2025.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the partnership between two leading and exciting brands was a natural fit and would span multiple elements of the sport including the NRL and NRLW Premierships, the Men’s and Women’s Origin Series, Rugby League Las Vegas, the All Stars contests and the Pacific Championships as well as Rugby League high performance and talent pathways.

“We are delighted to partner with a global brand like Red Bull for the biggest events on the Rugby league calendar,” Abdo said. “The success of Rugby League in 2024 is highlighted by the stature of the partners attracted to the sport”.

“Red Bull is all about innovation, energy and entertainment and so is the NRL. Rugby League reflects the very best of a modern, vibrant and diverse community and we can’t wait to work together with Red Bull on exciting and unique experiences for our fans”.

To launch the partnership, a Red Bull Gives You Wiiings Aerobatic Display by Matt Hall, a Red Bull Air Race world champion and former Royal Australian Air Force top gun fighter pilot, at the Grand Final Week Beach Touch Football event at Bondi Beach at 12.15pm.