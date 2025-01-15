Spotlight On Sponsors: Summer Of Tennis Well & Truly Underway With More Deals Than You Can Hit A Ball At

The Australian Open is continuing to elevate its global prestige with a series of dynamic partnerships announced for the 2025 tournament. Meanwhile Cricket and Rugby competitions have signed major deals.

It’s the first wrap of the year, and with the AO and Cricket seasons well underway, there is lots to cover. So let’s dive in!

Australian Open

Mecca

The Australian Open has announced an unlikely new partnership with MECCA, Australia’s largest prestige beauty retailer.

“We are delighted to announce a unique partnership with MECCA, a brand synonymous with quality, creativity and service, and with a distinctly Australian character,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

“This collaboration is bringing a touch of glamour and pampering to our players and fans alike.”

MECCA is a key attraction at TOPCOURT, the AO’s brand-new precinct and is already proving to be a hit with fans. The latest innovation in fan experience, TOPCOURT has transformed Middle Terrace at Melbourne Park with cutting-edge tech, immersive gaming and augmented reality, live music and the hottest trends in beauty, fashion and food.

Designed especially for a new generation of fans seeking an energetic and fresh tennis experience, the addition of MECCA cements its status as a must-visit destination at the AO for trend-conscious fans.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the MECCA magic to TOPCOURT for the first time. MECCA Summer Club is the ultimate beauty oasis designed for spectators to revive the senses and shop the best in global beauty,” MECCA chief marketing officer Kate Blythe said.

The famous MECCA product and service is also a major attraction for the world’s best tennis players when they visit the AO Player Beauty Bar, already a favourite place for players to relax, chill out and ensure they look their best before taking to the court.

Pirelli

The Australian Open and Pirelli have signed a new multi-year partnership, which will see Pirelli become the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open.

The multi-faceted deal includes virtual court signage, an interactive fan activation onsite at AO 2025, influencer and social content, and premium experiences to delight Pirelli guests.

“We are very pleased to announce Pirelli as the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open. Pirelli is synonymous with innovation and performance, making it a great fit for one of the world’s premier tennis events. We are delighted that Pirelli has chosen the Australian Open to mark its first Grand Slam partnership,” Cedric Cornelis Tennis Australia chief commercial officer said.

“It is a timely move into the tennis world for a brand with Italian heritage given the current strength of Italian tennis. Jannik Sinner’s victory at Australian Open 2024 saw 100% year on year growth of AO broadcast coverage in Italy, putting it in the top five markets for the AO”.

Pirelli’s connection to tennis dates to 1930 when the company began making tennis balls, which it did until the 1970s. The brand has a long history investing in global sports including motorsport, football, sailing and skiing. Pirelli’s latest investment supporting one of the world’s four Grand Slams will provide a high-profile global platform to further promote the brand throughout the world.

Pirelli partners with the Australian Open as it looks to build on a record breaking 2024 event which saw more than 1.1 million fans attend the event and cumulative audience reach increase 24% year on year to 2.2 billion.

It joins a host of new AO partners including Grey Goose, M&M’s, Red Bull, HSBC and Haier, among others.

Victorian Government

The Australian Open is partnering with the Victorian Government to make it easier for tennis fans to get to Melbourne Park, offering free travel and additional services.

An extra 4,500 services will run on Route 70a to shuttle Australian Open ticket holders and staff for free during the two week main draw – with trams set to run every two to three minutes during peak periods.

For the first time, night buses will depart from Federation Square 40 minutes after play ends on a range of popular public transport routes. The new buses will run no later than 2:00am on Sunday to Thursday nights, with regular night network services operating over the weekend.

Tennis fans taking the train to Flinders Street Station can easily connect with a tram to Melbourne Park or walk across the Tanderrum Bridge through Birrarung Marr to the Garden Square Entrance.

Richmond Station is a short stroll along Olympic Boulevard to the Grand Slam Entrance and Jolimont Station is also close by via a short walk through Yarra Park to the tennis.

Tennis fans can also catch the Route 246 bus running between Elsternwick and Clifton Hill, stopping at Olympic Boulevard on Punt Road.

“With thousands of tennis fans expected to flock to Melbourne Park, we want to ensure getting to and from the event is as easy and convenient as possible. The new night buses will be a great additional service for fans to get home smoothly after late-night matches,” chief tennis officer Tom Larner said.

“The Australian Open is one of the largest sporting events in the world – and our world’s largest tram network will help people get there,” acting Minister for Public and Active Transport Colin Brooks said.

Last year, almost half a million trips were taken to the tennis by tram – representing about half the record 1,020,763 crowd over the two-week tournament.

Qatar Airways x World Rugby Nations Championship

Qatar Airways has signed a massive $158 million (AUD) deal to sponsor the brand new World Rugby Nations Championship on an eight-year deal from 2026 to 2034.

The deal is being reported as one of the biggest title sponsorships in international rugby, with the value of each championship sitting at more than $39 million compared with the about $23 million for Guinness’s sponsorship deal with the Six Nations tournament.

The signing will cover the competition’s qualifying matches and finals for the first four editions of the rugby union tournament, the second of which will be hosted in Qatar in 2028.

The Nations Championship will see the Six Nations teams (France, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Italy) face off against southern hemisphere powerhouses such as Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, along with additional teams like Japan and Fiji.

The tournament’s inaugural finals in 2027 will be held in London, with Doha set to stage the six playoff games the following year. Under the competition’s structure, teams will play six matches (three home and three away) before advancing to a final series held in a single city. The lowest-ranked European and southern hemisphere teams will compete in a relegation-style playoff, while the top-ranked sides will compete for the championship title.

Qatar’s investment in rugby is part of a broader strategy by Gulf nations to expand their influence in global sports. Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, owns French football club Paris Saint-Germain, while Qatar Airways serves as the club’s shirt sponsor. Other Gulf airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, and Riyadh Air, have made similar moves, sponsoring European football clubs and stadiums.

Lululemon x Frances Tiafoe

lululemon has announced that it has signed professional tennis player, Frances Tiafoe as the brand’s newest ambassador. The 3-time ATP title winner, who is currently 18th in the ATP ranking, Tiafoe joins Leylah Fernandez as the newest professional tennis player on lululemon’s ambassador roster. He will debut his partnership with lululemon this week at the Australian Open.

“lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style,” said Frances Tiafoe. “I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court.”

As a lululemon ambassador, Tiafoe will work with the brand to inform, test and provide feedback on new performance innovations and product designs. lululemon continues to expand their premium product assortment in tennis – offering on and off court solutions which will be revealed in upcoming product launches later this Spring.

“We’re so excited to welcome Frances Tiafoe to the lululemon family,” said Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer.

“Our ambassadors play an important role in our brand ecosystem. They not only inspire and influence guests around the world, they also directly inform and elevate our performance product through their unique insights and expertise. We look forward to growing our presence in tennis through our partnership with Frances and by continuing to deliver best in class apparel”.

Tiafoe will debut his partnership with lululemon at the Australian Open. He’ll be wearing a custom Metal Vent Tech Tee and Pace Breaker Short in Passionate Pink as well as a custom Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket, nodding to his hometown of Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Guests can shop Tiafoe’s Australian Open look now, in selected lululemon Stores and online.

Frances Tiafoe is the second ambassador lululemon has announced this year – following PGA pro, Max Homa.

Bradman Foundation x Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Bradman Foundation have announced a three-year social impact partnership that will support the Foundation’s initiatives that link mental well-being and performance potential.

The partnership announcement comes as the Bradman Museum launches “Unstoppable” – a new exhibition celebrating women’s cricket.

Opening at the Bradman Museum in Bowral today, “Unstoppable” is a multimedia experience that explores the stories and moments that shaped Women’s Cricket in Australia from the 1800s through to the present day.

The exhibition opens ahead of the CommBank Women’s Ashes, which begins in Sydney on Sunday January 12, and will be a permanent display at the Bradman Museum.

CA’s partnership with the Bradman Foundation also includes providing Cricket Australia apparel and equipment for exhibitions.

Inspired by the life and legacy of Sir Donald Bradman, the Bradman Foundation exists to promote and support the link between mental well-being and performance potential in young people.

The Bradman Foundation achieves this objective by sharing inspiring stories of challenge and growth through the Bradman Museum and cricket and wellbeing programs and resources.

“We are very excited to announce a three-year partnership with the Bradman Foundation, coinciding with the opening of their landmark exhibition “Unstoppable” said CA’s head of social impact and sustainability Megan Barnett-Smith.

“It’s been great to visit “Unstoppable” at the iconic Bradman Oval today and we would like to congratulate the Bradman Museum on a brilliant exhibition that tells the story of female cricketing excellence, determination and passion, spanning over a century of trailblazing moments, legendary players and unforgettable triumphs”.

“Our partnership with the Bradman Foundation will play an important role in strengthening connection with cricket’s past and present role models whose performances and stories inspire our nation and promoting mental wellbeing programs and resources. We look forward to working with them over the next three years”.

“Partnering with Cricket Australia means so much to the Bradman Foundation team including staff, volunteers, and my family,” said The Bradman Foundation chair Greta Bradman.

“There’s a real sense of values alignment and a desire to contribute meaningfully to the Australian community.

“My grandpa, Don Bradman, saw cricket as a game for everyone no matter age, ability, background or beyond.

“We’re so excited about Cricket Australia’s plans especially around women and girls’ cricket, reconciliation and mental wellbeing.

“Grandpa was a massive advocate both of indigenous and women’s cricket in his lifetime, and he believed that wellbeing and performance are two sides of the same coin – they support and enable each other.

“It’s a privilege to be on this journey together!”

Crypto.com x Forumla 1

Crypto.com has announced that it is extending its relationship with Formula 1to 2030.

The two brands have worked together since 2021, and this renewal marks their continued commitment to growth and the value the partnership delivers for both parties.

Those years have also seen seismic growth for both Formula 1, which now has a cumulative TV audience of 1.5 billion viewers watching its Grands Prix, 750 million global fans and 96 million followers across social media, and Crypto.com, which has grown its user base more than tenfold to over 100 million globally since the start of the partnership.

Through the renewed partnership, Crypto.com will focus on the creation of exclusive fan experiences and activations at a range of Grands Prix and having the brand featured at key races throughout the season.

“Formula 1 was one of our first global sports partnerships and a key driver in elevating Crypto.com to the most recognised crypto brand in the world,” said Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer of Crypto.com. “We are as bullish as ever about the future of crypto. We can confidently say crypto is here to stay, and we are excited to keep the momentum going with Formula 1.”

Crypto.com has also been the Official Title Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix since its inaugural race in 2022 and will continue that partnership.

Hellyer Metals x Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have welcomed mining company Hellyer Metals as the club’s newest Major Sponsor on a two-year-deal from the current 2024/25 season.

Hellyer Metals are committed to playing a leading role in the global mining industry, focusing on responsible growth and scaling operations while maintaining high standards of excellence and safety.

They are particularly passionate about supporting the growth of women’s football and have secured the naming rights to the game day technical area bolster signage for both Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Ninja A-League Women’s matches.

“We’re pleased to have Hellyer Metals on board for this 2024/25 season, supporting our club as a Major Sponsor and getting behind the growth of women’s football. We’re looking forward to seeing this partnership grow over the coming seasons,” Brisbane Roar CEO & Chairman, Kaz Patafta said.

“The Hellyer Metals team are delighted to have partnered with Brisbane Roar for two seasons. We are passionate about seeing women’s football continue to develop and look forward to being a long-running partner of the club,” Hellyer Metals CEO, Graham Cox said.