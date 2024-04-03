Spotlight On Sponsors: Samsung Goes On A Pre-Olympic Signing Spree As Swifts Build New Partnership

The New Zealand Warriors have signed a tasty new deal, securing Arnott’s as their snack partner over the next two years. Meanwhile, the NSW Swifts have built a brand new partnership, and Samsung is on a pre-Olympic signing spree.

Welcome to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

B&T unpacks all the latest news in sports sponsorship below!

Netball NSW X Homeworld

Late last week, HomeWorld signed on as a Major Partner for the NSW Swifts for the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball season. The home builders have also partnered with Netball NSW and the organisation’s Junior and Senior State titles. The partnership will support Netball NSW and the Swifts at both the community and professional levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Swifts (@nswswifts)

Having maintained a long-standing partnership with Sydney Thunder’s BBL and WBBL Cricket teams, as well as community cricket and the HomeWorld Thunder Nation Cup, HomeWorld is no stranger to elite and grassroots sports.

“Netball is present in every community, not just across NSW but the whole of Australia, and the Swifts have been synonymous with its success for many years,” said Trudi Busch, chief marketing officer of HomeWorld.

“We are keenly aware that you need a very strong base to create successful teams like the Swifts, and grassroots netballers and volunteers form one of greatest community movements in NSW. We are exceptionally proud that this partnership allows us to support all levels of the game.

New Zealand Warriors X Arnott’s

One of ANZ’s most recognisable snack brands, Arnott’s, has signed on as the official snack partner for the New Zealand Warriors.

The two-year deal will secure the brand as the presenting partner of the Shapes FunZone, which will be located at Gate B for all non-Friday night matches. This activity zone for families will include the One New Zealand Warriors’ passing wall, face painters and One New Zealand Warriors-branded giant games like Connect 4, Jenga and Corn Hole.

The new partnership follows Arnott’s Shapes signing on as the official snack of the NRL last year.

“We’re excited to be getting behind the One New Zealand Warriors as their official snack partner, and the timing couldn’t be better on the back of the announcement the club is back in the NRLW,” said Arnott’s Group country director Mike Cullerne. “Kiwis can’t get enough of Arnott’s Shapes, and we’re looking forward to activating at the games and showing our support for the club”.

World Surfing League X Samsung

Samsung has announced a new commercial partnership with the World Surfing League (WSL). The partnership will see the brand engage athletes and fan bases at key events leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, which are set to run between July 26 and August 11.

This is not the first time Samsung has partnered with the WSL, having first connected nearly ten years ago, proposing a prototype for a smart surfboard that would allow riders to stay connected in the water – and no, this wasn’t an April Fool’s joke. There is no word on if this prototype will make up part of the new deal.

The Korean tech giant has been on a sponsorship spree over the last few weeks, also announcing they are signing on with the Street League Skateboarding and Pro Breaking Tour in the lead-up to the games.