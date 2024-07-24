Spotlight On Sponsors: Football Australia Locks In Multi Year Insurance Partner

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

The Olympics kicked off last night with the official opening ceremony tomorrow. So, in case you haven’t consumed enough sporting content recently, let’s dive into all the latest sponsorship news!

Allianz x Football Australia

Football Australia and Allianz Australia have announced a new multi-year partnership, with Allianz becoming the official insurance partner of Football Australia and the national teams, including the Subway Socceroos, Matildas, Youth Teams, CommBank Pararoos, and CommBank ParaMatildas.

This partnership represents a significant investment into the ongoing growth and development of Australian football.

Globally, Allianz has a history of supporting football, stadiums, and other major sporting initiatives. This partnership underscores Allianz’s commitment to supporting the community and promoting social inclusion through sport, aligning with Football Australia’s values and vision. Allianz has partnered with Bayern FC and Allianz Stadium (Sydney Football Stadium).

“We are delighted to welcome Allianz to the growing Football Australia family. Their commitment to inclusivity and community empowerment mirrors our own values and vision for football in Australia. This partnership will not only provide crucial support for our national teams but also inspire the next generation of Australian talent. We look forward to a successful and collaborative partnership,” said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

DrimTel x Perth Glory

Perth Glory has announced that Australian-owned telecommunications provider DrimTel will be a major sponsor of both the club and the A-Leagues Men’s Coaching Staff for the 2024/25 season.

Glory CEO Anthony Radich believes that DrimTel’s commitment to excellence, customer service and being a force for good within the community mirrors the club’s core values. “We are delighted to welcome DrimTel to the Glory family and hugely appreciate their support,” he said. “In addition to establishing themselves as a leading force in the telecommunications service industry, they have a very strong sense of social responsibility and demonstrate that in practical terms via their remarkable commitment to JDRF Australia.

“In keeping with their reputation for innovation, DrimTel have broken new ground by becoming the club’s first ALM Coaching Staff sponsor and we look forward to working with them to explore this exciting partnership in 2024/25 and beyond”.

“We are immensely proud of becoming a major sponsor of Perth Glory FC, including A-League Men’s Coaching Staff sponsor,” said Ljupco Taneski, non-executive chairman and founder at DrimTel. “Perth Glory is a brand with international appeal, but it is also deeply engrained in Australian footballing circles”.

“This partnership will be driven by our mutual dedication to excellence, going beyond branding to create unforgettable experiences for fans and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in both football and telecommunications”.

Mitre x A-Leagues

The Australian Professional Leagues has announced Mitre as the A-Leagues’ new Official Match Ball Partner for the next three seasons. Launching in the upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women 2024/25 season, the partnership will aim to enhance the game with Mitre’s quality and heritage, and bespoke designs.

Mitre, a leading football brand with a storied history dating back to 1817, has been at the forefront of football innovation and excellence. With more than 200 years of experience in the game, Mitre has consistently delivered high-performance footballs to major leagues and tournaments worldwide.

The brand has proudly served as the official ball supplier for numerous iconic competitions, including the English Football Association, the FA Cup, the Australia Cup, and the Australian National Soccer League. This deep-rooted legacy will continue with the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women from season 2024/25.

The new partnership will see Mitre and the A-Leagues launch the official bespoke design 2024/25 match ball, along with special edition official match balls planned for the season, including a bespoke A-Leagues Final Series match balls for both the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women competitions.

“Mitre is such a historic brand with strong football credibility, so they’re the perfect partner to deliver our official Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women match balls,” said A-Leagues chief commercial officer Ned Negus. “At a time when A-Leagues is putting football and fans first, Mitre is best placed to deliver a uniquely designed range of Ultimax Pro official match balls and a broad retail range offering more fans the opportunity to engage with A-Leagues and football”.

“We are delighted to support the A-Leagues as they embark on their new season. Our footballs have been tested at the highest levels of the game, and we are confident that they will contribute to the dynamic and engaging football that the A-Leagues are known for,” said Mitre Australia’s Gerrard Woods.