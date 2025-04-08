Spotify To Turn Up AUS: Music Streaming Giant Invests In Aussie Artists

In a move promising to reshape the way Australian music is celebrated, discovered, and shared, Spotify has launched Turn Up AUS — a new brand platform and long-term business initiative that goes far beyond a marketing campaign. Unveiled today, the streaming giant is calling the launch its most ambitious local music push yet, aiming to make Australian music “unmissable, undeniable, and inarguable.”

While the streaming giant has a longstanding history of supporting Australian artists since arriving in the market 13 years ago, this marks a new level of investment.

The program is designed to flood Spotify’s most powerful media and product real estate — from street-level out-of-home and immersive social activations to fresh on-platform experiences. At its core, Turn Up AUS aims to elevate homegrown artists across every touchpoint of the Spotify experience, supported by a bold new visual identity, intimate artist-fan experiences, strategic partnerships, and deep investment in industry and youth music education.

Not Just a Moment, a Movement

“Turn Up AUS is really the latest evolution of 13 years’ worth of commitment to supporting Australian music,” said Rosie Rothery, Spotify AUNZ Head of Marketing, in an exclusive interview with B&T. “We have been doing a lot of work in this space… but this year we’re just really excited to take it up a notch”.

“This isn’t just a marketing campaign. It’s going to touch every part of the Spotify business locally”.

The campaign includes the launch of a dedicated Turn Up AUS hub on-platform, back-to-back playlists of Australian artists, and premium merchandising placements for frontline releases.

“We know what we’ve done that has worked well for artists, and that’s all being ingested into this program,” she said. “We’ve got a really strong track record of delivering real successes for Australian artists… and we’re continuing to level up and set the bar high”.

Spotify is also investing in the next generation of talent. “Something that I’m really excited about — which is new for this year — is our focus on youth music education,” Rothery teased. “So really supporting the next generation of artists and industry professionals”.

The Look and Feel of a Movement

The creative heart of the initiative is a bold, streetwise brand identity that draws inspiration from music street press and gig posters. Created in partnership with independent agency Christopher Doyle & Co., the look is intentionally raw, colourful, and flexible enough to celebrate the vast spectrum of Australian music.

“You can really feel the homage to gig posters and music street press,” Rothery said. “Some of the prints look like they’ve been ripped straight off the run. It’s rough… it’s really supposed to feel like it’s coming from within those communities and in support of those artists”.

With Australian artists taking centre stage in every execution, Rothery said the visuals were deliberately crafted to reflect diversity in sound and story. “We want to make possible and invest intentionally and meaningfully for artists as the heroes within all of this work,” she said. “And you’ll see that in each of the iterations — the artist is really taking centre stage and the Spotify brand is really right at the back”.

Real Moments with Real Fans

The platform will also deliver a first-of-its-kind series of intimate artist-fan experiences, kicking off with an exclusive event featuring indie rock favourites Spacey Jane.

“We’ll be inviting top fans, based on Spotify data, to experiences with a handful of Australian artists,” Rothery revealed. “We’re creating those experiences in really tight collaboration with the artists and their teams to make sure it feels really authentic… every fanbase is its own unique little snowflake”.

The fan engagement events are being brought to life by Mushroom Creative House, part of the Mushroom Group. “They’ve obviously got very deep roots within music and know what it takes to create really memorable experiences for fans and artists,” Rothery said. “We absolutely wouldn’t be able to make any of that work possible without them”.

Just the Beginning

While the platform officially launches this week, Spotify hinted that many more announcements are on the horizon. “I feel like I want to tell you all the things,” Rothery said. “But this is just the tip of the iceberg… keep your eyes peeled for a bunch of partnership stuff that we’re doing”.

With music at the heart of its business and a team of “diehard music fans” behind the scenes, Spotify is setting out to not only spotlight Australian artists — but to rewire how they’re discovered, supported, and celebrated at home and abroad.

“This is about showing — as well as telling — how Spotify is turning up for Australian artists,” Rothery said. “It’s why we come to work every day”.

Credits

Client – Spotify AUNZ

Rosie Rothery – Head of Marketing

Taylor Best – Marketing Manager

Steph Gray – Marketing Lead

Laura Heydon – Marketing Executive

Haydn Hickson – Social Marketing Manager

Agencies

Christopher Doyle & Co. – Brand identity & creative direction

Mushroom Creative House – Experiential and event production agency

Zenith – Media agency