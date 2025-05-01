Spotify Australia Partners With EA SPORTS FC 25 For In-Game Integration

Spotify and EA SPORTS has announced a game-changing new partnership that provides players a new way to experience music in EA SPORTS FC 25. From today, fans of the iconic football franchise in select markets will be able to enjoy a Spotify Premium integration directly into the game, creating a brand new music experience.

This initial test will roll out across Australia and Saudi Arabia, where Spotify Premium users playing EA SPORTS FC 25 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can access a global library—including music, podcasts, and audiobooks (in Australia)—directly within the game. Whether you want to enjoy artists you love while building your Ultimate Team lineup or blast your personal victory anthem as you take the win, players can now create the ultimate soundtrack for any moment in FC.

Players in these two markets will be invited to log-in to their Spotify Premium account via a new Spotify presence in the horizontal slider of the main menu within the game. From there, the Spotify player can be reached from anywhere in the game, such as Team Selection before a new match, or via the pause menu during in-game action.

This test integration with EA SPORTS forms part of Spotify’s commitment to connecting artists and fans. By integrating Spotify into EA SPORTS FC 25, we’re creating new opportunities for artists to share their music and be discovered by a massive audience of passionate gamers.

As well as being able to access some of the Spotify library, including your favourite podcasts and audiobooks (where available), Spotify’s music editors will provide playlist curation and recommendations that reflect music culture around the world, ensuring a dynamic and engaging listening experience while playing.

This new Spotify integration will operate alongside the much loved soundtrack experience, which will remain the default setting in-game.

Earlier this fall, EA SPORTS and Spotify worked together to bring the EA SPORTS FC 25 soundtrack to life and give fans even more access to their favourite FC tracks. Listen to the full EA SPORTS FC 25 soundtrack on Spotify here.

Spotify is available now in EA SPORTS FC 25 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S for Spotify Premium users.