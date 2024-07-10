Spotify & Dentsu Creative Italy Partner For “Summer Hits Symptoms” Campaign

Dentsu Creative Italy’s new campaign for Spotify Italy invites us to dive into the symptoms caused by summer hits. Among them are chicken neck syndrome, lip-syncosis, and lead finger disorder.
A city park with a carousel and an ice-cream cart; a basketball court that becomes the perfect location for a summer barbecue; a bus stop in Wes Andersonian tones called Santa Fe: the new Spotify campaign for the Estate 2024 playlist immerses us into a dreamlike atmosphere, where the suburban summer is dominated by summer hits and their contagious symptoms. The concept comes to life in one long video and three shorter cuts in which different characters can’t help but dance and sing to Pedro, the new music cover of Raffaella Carrà’s unforgettable hit.
The Dentsu Creative Italy campaign was produced entirely in-house by Dentsu Creative Studios in collaboration with InGood, directed by Riccardo Fregoso in his debut behind the camera. Fregoso has won over 150 national and international awards including 27 Cannes Lions, 10 D&AD Pencils, 3 Grand Prix Eurobest, and the Grand Prix Lia along his creative career.
The soundtrack of the campaign is Pedro by Jaxomy, Agatino Romero, and Raffaella Carrà, the hit that has recently generated 6.2 billion views on TikTok reaching number one on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global charts.
Credits:
Dentsu creative team
CEO: Emmanuele Nenna
Executive creative directors: Giulio Frittaion, Maurizio Tozzini
Creative directors: Gianluca Nucaro, Stefano Tunno
Creative progress director: Antonella Vicari
Senior art director: Cristiana Benso
Senior copywriter: Alice Costa
Art director: Luca Comasco
Copywriter: Andrea Azzolini
Head of social: Fabrizio Stoppa
Content specialist: Zoe Esposito
Art director social: Federica Sciuto
Content editor: Flavia Calabria
Senior motion designer: Nicolò Frontini
Motion designers: Silvia Sciotta, Petra Generali
Chief strategy officer: Niccolò Rigo
Senior strategist: Giulia Bacco
Client service director: Anna Chiara Pelletti
Client supervisor: Alessia Stefanutti
Client manager: Claudia Spinelli
Client executive: Elena Longoni
Head of influence marketing: Fabiola Granier
Influencer marketing manager: Irene Smania
Influencer marketing specialist: Martina Galbiati
PR manager: Alessandro Turchi
Production team:
Executive producer & managing director: Simona Della Porta (Dentsu Studios)
Head of production: Francesca Castello (Dentsu Studios)
Post producer: Alessandra Barbieri (Dentsu Studios)
Ex. producer: Luca Zamboni (InGood)
Line producer: Stefano Bonfanti (InGood)
Director: Riccardo Fregoso
DOP: Timon De Graaf
Stylist: Aurora Zaltieri
Set designer: Margherita Montobbio
Editor: Alessandro Sartor (Dentsu Studios)
Colorist: Alessio Zanardi
Post-production video: Dentsu Creative
Production audio: Disc to Disc
Music: “Pedro” by Jaxomy, Agatino Romero, Raffaella Carrà