Spotify & Dentsu Creative Italy Partner For “Summer Hits Symptoms” Campaign

Dentsu Creative Italy’s new campaign for Spotify Italy invites us to dive into the symptoms caused by summer hits. Among them are chicken neck syndrome, lip-syncosis, and lead finger disorder.

A city park with a carousel and an ice-cream cart; a basketball court that becomes the perfect location for a summer barbecue; a bus stop in Wes Andersonian tones called Santa Fe: the new Spotify campaign for the Estate 2024 playlist immerses us into a dreamlike atmosphere, where the suburban summer is dominated by summer hits and their contagious symptoms. The concept comes to life in one long video and three shorter cuts in which different characters can’t help but dance and sing to Pedro, the new music cover of Raffaella Carrà’s unforgettable hit.

The Dentsu Creative Italy campaign was produced entirely in-house by Dentsu Creative Studios in collaboration with InGood, directed by Riccardo Fregoso in his debut behind the camera. Fregoso has won over 150 national and international awards including 27 Cannes Lions, 10 D&AD Pencils, 3 Grand Prix Eurobest, and the Grand Prix Lia along his creative career.

The soundtrack of the campaign is Pedro by Jaxomy, Agatino Romero, and Raffaella Carrà, the hit that has recently generated 6.2 billion views on TikTok reaching number one on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global charts.

Credits:

Dentsu creative team

CEO: Emmanuele Nenna

Executive creative directors: Giulio Frittaion, Maurizio Tozzini

Creative directors: Gianluca Nucaro, Stefano Tunno

Creative progress director: Antonella Vicari

Senior art director: Cristiana Benso

Senior copywriter: Alice Costa

Art director: Luca Comasco

Copywriter: Andrea Azzolini

Head of social: Fabrizio Stoppa

Content specialist: Zoe Esposito

Art director social: Federica Sciuto

Content editor: Flavia Calabria

Senior motion designer: Nicolò Frontini

Motion designers: Silvia Sciotta, Petra Generali

Chief strategy officer: Niccolò Rigo

Senior strategist: Giulia Bacco

Client service director: Anna Chiara Pelletti

Client supervisor: Alessia Stefanutti

Client manager: Claudia Spinelli

Client executive: Elena Longoni

Head of influence marketing: Fabiola Granier

Influencer marketing manager: Irene Smania

Influencer marketing specialist: Martina Galbiati

PR manager: Alessandro Turchi

Production team:

Executive producer & managing director: Simona Della Porta (Dentsu Studios)

Head of production: Francesca Castello (Dentsu Studios)

Post producer: Alessandra Barbieri (Dentsu Studios)

Ex. producer: Luca Zamboni (InGood)

Line producer: Stefano Bonfanti (InGood)

Director: Riccardo Fregoso

DOP: Timon De Graaf

Stylist: Aurora Zaltieri

Set designer: Margherita Montobbio

Editor: Alessandro Sartor (Dentsu Studios)

Colorist: Alessio Zanardi

Post-production video: Dentsu Creative

Production audio: Disc to Disc

Music: “Pedro” by Jaxomy, Agatino Romero, Raffaella Carrà