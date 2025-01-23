Sport & Entertainment Agency Bright Partnerships Launches In Australia

Bright Partnerships has expanded its operations into Australia, with the launch of a third international office in Melbourne, following the successful launch of the agency’s first office outside of London in New York in 2023.

Bright Partnerships has been delivering activations in Australia and the APAC region since 2014. The establishment of an office in Melbourne will further support the agency’s global sponsorship clients in the region and will continue the agency’s growth as the country hosts key sporting events over the next few years.

Leading the Melbourne office will be Tiffany Broome, who has been an integral part of the agency’s operations since 2015 and has extensive experience in managing partnerships across key sports and events including the Rugby World Cup, the British and Irish Lions, Formula 1 and the Australian Grand Prix, MotoGP, the Australian Open Tennis and the Olympics. Tiffany will step into the role of general manager and will be supported by key members of the senior Bright Partnerships team.

Services offered will mirror the London office and include sports and entertainment sponsorship strategy, management, creative, experiential and events, communications, influencer and campaign execution.

“We are thrilled to be opening an office in Melbourne. It is a territory close to our hearts as our London office has always been heavily populated with sport-loving, professional Australians. Given our existing work and the exciting series of global sporting events over the next few years, this expansion marks another significant milestone in the agency’s growth,” said Bright Partnerships agency co-Founder, Rob Bruce.

“Tiffany was one of our first employees at Bright and has been a key part of the agency’s success story over the years. With 20+ years’ experience supporting clients in managing partnerships and events across the world, including in Australia where she has heritage, we are delighted that she will continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support from our new Melbourne base,” said Bruce.

“It is very exciting to call Australia home again and I am proud to be playing my part in strengthening Bright’s global service offering. Over my 20+ years in the industry, Asia & Australasia have been at the centre of my career highlights. I have led teams across complex projects and large-scale campaign activations & events in the APAC region, and as a result, Bright has built a local network of brilliant suppliers and trusted partners. Our new operation in Melbourne will provide a more localised solution for our existing global clients across APAC and bring Bright’s international expertise and service offering to local brands as we look ahead to the global sporting events in this territory,” said Broome.

“The launch of Bright APAC provides a new and exciting career challenge; it marks my 10-year journey with Bright, allowing me to explore new opportunities for growth alongside being closer to my family and enjoying the Australian lifestyle I have missed for so long!”