Splice Marketing Unveils Rebrand Featuring New Logo & Tagline, ‘Only Healthcare’

Healthcare marketing agency, Splice Marketing, has unveiled its new brand after seven years in business, with a new tagline ‘Only healthcare – because only healthcare matters’.

The transformation features a new master brand and has been rolled out across website, digital, social media, merchandise and online advertising to coincide with the start of 2025.

Led by CEO and founder Ellie Bakker and her team of ​25​ employees, the rebrand project was a year-long project.

“Healthcare is the largest sector of the Australian economy and our country’s biggest employer, but up until recently, many healthcare services weren’t utilising marketing to its full potential to create strong, reputable brands and attract and retain patients,” Bakker said.

“We work with healthcare services of all sizes across Australia. ​This monumental growth and reach meant it was time for Splice Marketing to refresh and reflect on where we are as an agency today. It’s no longer the brand I started as a side hustle, but a fully-fledged growth marketing agency, offering compliant, ​ethical,​ ​​and results-driven marketing services to healthcare providers in Australia and ​internationally​”.

The new brand includes the legacy bright orange, with a twist of lemon, greens and blues sub-colours.

“We don’t want to forget where we came from, so keeping the legacy aspects of the brand was important, but we wanted to redefine who we are and what we do, which is where the decision to articulate our services into one message: ‘Only healthcare – because only healthcare matters’”.

The new messaging cements the agency’s focus on taking only healthcare clients and promoting healthcare offerings to the Australian and international markets.

“The next 12 months are shaping up to be our biggest yet, with more clients, more campaigns and more opportunities to give back to the healthcare community. Not only will we continue creating industry-leading growth marketing campaigns, our annual Marketing Assistance Package, which provides pro-bono marketing care to health charities, is due to open for nominations in March,” Bakker added.