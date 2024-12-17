Media

Soniya Monga Joins Pinterest As VP Of Global Agency Sales

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Soniya Monga

Pinterest has announced that Soniya Monga is joining as VP of Global Agency Sales. In her role, she will lead Pinterest’s relationships with advertising agencies across the globe by working with key agency decision-makers, developing strategic partnerships, and maximising the adoption of Pinterest’s full funnel suite of ad products.

Prior to Pinterest, she was head of US agency partnerships at TikTok.

She joins as Pinterest is seeing strong business momentum, delivering total revenue of $898 million in Q3 2024, an 18% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by retail and lower-funnel ad tools. Monthly active users (MAUs) reached another record of 537 million, growing across all reported regions. Building on its strength in the lower funnel, Pinterest recently rolled out Performance+ creative, which helps advertisers create and optimize their ad creatives across formats, including generative AI backgrounds on shopping ads. Beta testing has demonstrated a 14% average increase in conversion rate and a 9% lower cost per action for advertisers utilizing Performance+ creative.

Monga starts on January 6 and will be joining the Pinterest team in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show.

She will report to Bill Watkins, Pinterest Chief Revenue Officer.

“Soniya has a stellar record of growing agency business from the ground up through her relationships, strategic vision, product & technical acumen, and operational excellence. We can’t wait to feel the impact of her incredible leadership capabilities as we strengthen our agency business,” said Watkins.

“I’ve spent my career on the platform side of consumer tech and Pinterest has a unique position in the market as a visual search and discovery platform where people can find inspiration and take action on it. Pinterest is a company I have long admired for its best in class leadership, vision and ability to build a positive space on the internet for consumers and brands,” said Monga.

Monga brings decades of experience in the ads business and is an established leader in the agency community. In addition to her previous role as Head of US Agency Partnerships at TikTok, she also was a Global Agency Partnerships leader at Snap Inc. She’s worked on the global ads business at companies like Microsoft and LinkedIn. She currently sits on the AAF digital media committee’s board, has worked as an ambassador for One Young World and has been a speaker and moderator at a number of industry events.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

