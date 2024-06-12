Slew Of ANZ Promotions At Hivestack

Hivestack has announced a series of key promotions across Sales, Client Services, and Marketing in Australia and New Zealand following a stream of new business wins and regional growth.

Erin Koedam has been appointed as vice president of sales in Australia, marking a significant milestone for Hivestack. Since joining as Sales Director in 2020, Koedam has been instrumental in driving substantial business growth in the region, overseeing the successful delivery of over 750 campaigns in 2023. With over a decade of experience in both programmatic and outdoor advertising, Koedam is well-equipped to lead Hivestack in advancing programmatic DOOH trading. Her expertise will play a key role in further accelerating adoption across demand and supply and educating the market on the benefits of Hivestack’s technology for the OOH channel.

Further accelerating Hivestack’s positioning, Thomas Pena has assumed the role of sales manager in Australia, bolstering the company’s efforts to meet the escalating demand for programmatic DOOH solutions. Working alongside Koedam, Pena will expand Hivestack’s presence across the agency, direct, and omnichannel businesses, ensuring continued success in the dynamic OOH advertising landscape.

Ash Houghton has been appointed as vice president of sales for New Zealand following three years of outstanding contributions to the launch of Hivestack in New Zealand. Since joining in 2021, Houghton has led the adoption of DSP and SSP platforms among agencies, media owners, and omnichannel DSPs, resulting in over 400 campaigns activated in 2023 alone. Moving forward, Houghton will continue to drive innovation and forge strategic partnerships to further solidify Hivestack’s position as the leader in the programmatic DOOH industry.

“Our team members’ exceptional dedication fuels the success and expansion of our business. These team adjustments highlight Hivestack’s steadfast dedication to our employees and our position in ANZ, as we strive to strengthen our position as the premier provider of programmatic DOOH solutions in the region,” said Matt Bushby, managing director of ANZ & SEA at Hivestack.

Along with Sales, Hivestack has significantly enhanced its capabilities in client service and marketing in the ANZ region. Charna Lee, the longest-tenured member of the Client Services team, has been promoted to senior programmatic account manager in APAC. Lee demonstrated exceptional account management capabilities with Xaxis AU and other key clients in the region and will continue to develop and grow the independent agency business.

Belinda Feng has played a crucial role in the growth of programmatic DOOH revenue in ANZ and has been promoted to the role of technical account manager in APAC. Feng has been outstanding in leading various projects and will continue to oversee supply-side clients and meticulously manage campaigns in the region. Finally, Sulwyn Ngoh, who had played an integral role in marketing initiatives across ANZ, has achieved a well-deserved promotion to director of marketing, APAC. In her new role, Ngoh will continue to support the growth of ANZ operations and business development in wider APAC.