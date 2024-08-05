AdvertisingNewsletter

Six Black Pens Boosts Creative & Client Firepower With Raft Of New Hires

left to right: Vanessa O’Brien, client service director, Joe Mayock, creative director, Six Black Pens.

Six Black Pens has made a raft of promotions and hires as the agency continues to grow, propelled by strong client growth and a series of significant pitch wins.

Vanessa O’Brien will step into the role of client service director and Joe Mayock will take on the role of creative director. Together, they will work as a new leadership team, focused on delivering outstanding work.

O’Brien joined Six Black Pens in 2017 and has led the client service team as group account director. She’s worked at DDB Group, JWT, TBWA, and Ogilvy, leading the way on some of the world’s best-known brands, including NAB, Kellogg’s.

“We’re in an exciting new phase at Six Black Pens, working with some of Australia’s biggest brands – like National Australia Bank, Bupa and MLC,” said O’Brien. “We see so much potential for great creative, effective work delivered by a really talented team that knows how to manage complexity and creativity”.

Mayock has been with the agency since 2019, bringing experience to global agencies including One Partners, Momentum Worldwide, and Haygarth. He’s worked on some of the world’s biggest brands, including NAB, GSK, Telstra, Lion Nathan, Microsoft and Unilever.

“As we look to build on our collective achievements and momentum, drawing a bigger circle around what makes this place so special, it is a privilege to have been appointed alongside Nes to drive the next phase of growth,” said Mayock.

The appointments follow other recent significant hires, including former Clemenger BBDO and Leo Burnett executive Melissa Warren as head of strategy, and senior account director Cindy Kovac from Khemistry.

Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

