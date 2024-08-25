Shopify Celebrates Selling At All Sizes In New APAC Campaign, Via Chello

Shopify has unveiled its latest brand campaign across Australia, highlighting its capacity to support businesses of all sizes—from local entrepreneurs to large-scale enterprises.

The APAC-wide campaign, which has already launched in Singapore, is created in partnership with Sydney agency Chello and features three prominent Australian brands – LSKD, Petstock and Toys “R” Us – all of which have leveraged Shopify’s platform to scale their operations. It is designed to illustrate Shopify’s evolution beyond its roots in small business, demonstrating its ability to meet the complex needs of mid to large enterprises.

Hero videos for the campaign titled ‘From Entrepreneur to Enterprise’ are being rolled out across a diverse range of digital platforms, including Meta, LinkedIn, Reddit, ITNews, Spotify, Google Discovery and YouTube, complemented by high-impact Out-of-Home (OOH) placements strategically positioned in key locations across Melbourne and Sydney through November.

In Melbourne, the campaign features tram wraps, the prominent 3D billboard at the corner of Flinders and Elizabeth streets and other notable OOH like Tullamarine Freeway, while in Sydney, it includes bus wraps, Light Rail panels and the Bondi Junction Super Screen.

Chello creative director Tristan Velasco said: “We worked closely with the Shopify team to go deep on recent merchant research to understand both the brand equity that Shopify had achieved with APAC Chief Technology Officers to date, as well as the barriers some businesses needed to overcome to make the transition to Shopify as their commerce platform.

“Shopify has always endeavoured to put its merchants first, however this was the moment for the brand to step into the sun while still celebrating success in tandem with its biggest success stories.”

Shaun Broughton, managing director of APAC and Japan at Shopify, says: “Shopify powers over 25 per cent of all ecommerce in Australia, underpinned by our support for businesses of all sizes, including the demands of enterprise. With more innovation, speed and reliability than any other platform, this campaign is a great reminder that leading enterprise brands like LSKD, Petstock and Toys “R” Us are using Shopify to reach new heights. When we work with retailers, there’s no enterprise too big, and no entrepreneur too small.”

Results from the Singapore phase indicate positive traction, with a 10.8 per cent increase in brand recall and a 5.7 per cent rise in familiarity with Shopify, effectively reaching more than 67,000 individuals and setting a strong precedent for the campaign’s Australian roll-out.

Credits:

Shopify

APAC Regional Marketing: Ashleigh Levett

Senior Digital Marketing Manager: Vivek Bharti

Senior Lead, Revenue Marketing: Taylor Graham

Chello

Executive Creative Director: Tristan Velasco

Creative Director: Catherine Tubb

Senior Account Director: Drou Angelides

Senior Account Manager: Ellie Walton

Senior Copywriter: Charlie Roberts

Senior Motion Designer: Joel Stylis

Motion Designer: Isabelle Coury

3D Modeller: Guy Robinson

Senior Designer: Natalie Wong

Design Lead: Chesca Ruta

Finished Artist: Richard Spencer

Senior Producer: Ceri Jones

Production Assistant: Lauren Barrett