Seven Years & Counting: QMS Showcases Talented And Inspiring Women In Media
For the last seven years, QMS has been a proud sponsor and supporter of B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media. This year, the OOH company is once again showcasing Australia’s talented and inspiring women across its national digital outdoor network as it recognises and celebrates this year’s B&T Women in Media Awards winners.
As the awards edge closer and closer, B&T sat down with Jodi Rosenthal, head of people and culture at QMS to unpack their commitment to supporting women in the industry and its dedication to the Women In Media awards over the years.
B&T: Tell us a bit more about the work QMS does to support Women in Media.
Rosenthal: We are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women within our own organisation, as well as women in media in general. Within QMS, we have implemented several initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women within our organisation, including gender equity training, leadership training, professional development opportunities and a women’s collective to share experiences and insights. As the official outdoor media partner of the Australian Olympic & Paralympics teams, we highlighted memorable sporting achievements from Australian Olympian and Paralympian women as part of our International Women’s Day initiatives, focusing on how their success has helped progress women’s sport, and we’ve held sessions with Annabelle Smith, Rachael Gunn, Melissa Wu, Emma Jeffcoat, Aly Bull and Mariafe de Solar to help raise their profiles and promote their achievements. We were also a proud sponsor of Fck the Cupcakes this year, an initiative that exists to highlight, discuss, and fight against gender inequality in Australian culture and the workplace, by bringing men into the conversation.
B&T: What motivated QMS to commence sponsorship of B&T’s Women in Media Awards?
Rosenthal: Sponsoring B&T’s Women in Media Awards was a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the media industry. We felt it was essential to recognise the achievements of women who were making significant contributions in the various fields of media and highlighting their incredible talent and hard work. Our motivation stemmed from a belief that recognising and promoting the accomplishments of these amazing women not only benefits the individuals but also strengthens the industry as a whole.
B&T: How does sponsoring this event align with your company’s values and goals?
Rosenthal: Our sponsorship aligns seamlessly with our core company values of “Do the Right Thing,” “Put People First,” “Never Sit Still,” and “Thrive on Innovation.”
We support, promote, and celebrate the achievements of women in our organisation, and this reflects our commitment to fairness, equality, and integrity. Our unwavering commitment to putting people at the heart of everything we do, means we strive to consistently highlight the contributions, achievements, and impact of the incredible women in our teams. We take a proactive stance on driving change and continuous improvement and believe that diversity (in all its forms) is a key driver of innovation. Celebrating the achievements of women in media helps to inspire new ideas and approaches, contributing to the overall innovation and progress of the industry.
B&T: Can you elaborate on the significance of supporting initiatives focused on women in the media industry?
Rosenthal: Supporting initiatives focused on women in the media industry is crucial for driving systemic change and creating a more inclusive and representative media landscape. Women in media face unique challenges and barriers, and initiatives like the Women In Media Awards help to address these issues by providing visibility, recognition, and support. By backing such initiatives, we can help to break down the barriers that women face, promote gender diversity, and ensure that women’s voices and perspectives are heard and valued. This not only benefits the individuals involved but also enriches the industry by bringing a wider range of viewpoints and experiences to the forefront.
B&T: Are there any particular aspects of the Women In Media Awards that resonated with your company’s mission or vision?
Rosenthal: We pride ourselves on being the leaders in digital out-of-home and delivering out of the ordinary experiences across elements of our business, so the Women in Media Awards’ emphasis on leadership, innovation, creativity and excellence resonate particularly strongly with our company vision. The awards also highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion, which is a central tenet to our vision of a more equitable and progressive industry.
B&T: How does this sponsorship fit into your broader strategy for diversity and inclusion initiatives?
Rosenthal: Gender equity is a key pillar of our diversity and inclusion strategy, which seeks to support, raise, and value the perspectives and lived experiences of women across all diversity dimensions. We have a comprehensive approach to promoting diversity within our company, which includes initiatives focused on recruitment, retention, professional development, and education, along with policies, processes and platforms designed to drive and maintain an inclusive workplace culture. Sponsoring the Women in Media Awards complements these efforts by demonstrating our commitment to gender equality and providing external recognition of the importance of diversity in the media industry.
