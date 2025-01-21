Seven To Remain Home Of Hockey With Three Year Partnership Extension

The best of Australian hockey will remain live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport, with Hockey Australia and the Seven Network today announcing a long-term partnership extension.

The three-year commitment will see Seven remain the home of hockey until the end of 2027, as fans in all corners of the country witness Australia’s iconic national teams, the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, enter a new era en route to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Headlined by the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium and the Los Angeles Olympic Games Qualifiers in 2027, all Kookaburras and Hockeyroos test matches, plus the next three seasons of Australia’s record-setting Liberty Hockey One League will be enjoyed live and free on Seven’s digital streaming platform, 7plus Sport.

International hockey returns to Australia’s screens in just two weeks, for 2025, when the FIH Pro League returns to Australia for the first time in two years.

Six action-packed match days will see the Hockeyroos and defending champions, the Kookaburras, face Spain, China and the Netherlands from 4 to 9 February at Sydney Olympic Park.

The FIH Pro League action continues in Argentina and Europe in late February and June before both teams contest the 2025 Oceania Cup in Darwin in September. International hockey makes way for an explosive season four of the Liberty Hockey One League in October, all on 7plus.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Seven, who have played a significant role in the sport’s continued growth across the country,” Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said.

“Australian fans on a larger scale have witnessed many memorable moments with the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos this year, and we are delighted this partnership extension will ensure hockey can continue to be enjoyed by all Australians as the sport enters a new golden era ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome FIH Hockey back to Australia this February and are proud to be the free-to-air home of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos,” said Seven Network commercial director – Sport, Renee Quirk.

“Our partnership with Hockey Australia is a testament to our commitment to showcasing world-class hockey and supporting our home-grown teams. Hockey has continued to be a strong performer on 7plus Sport, and we’re delighted to continue delivering the action to fans across the country”.