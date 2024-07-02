Seven Restructures Sport Team & Promotes Chris Jones To Lead Network Sport

Chris Jones succeeds Lewis Martin, who was made redundant last week as part of wider cuts.

Seven West Media has appointed Jones director of network sport among a raft of senior sports hires.

Jones was previously executive producer of Seven’s cricket coverage. Over the past 20 years, he has worked on AFL, cricket, summer and winter Olympics, US Masters, Australian Open tennis, Australian Open golf and more.

In his new role, Jones will report to Seven’s chief content officer, Brook Hall.

In other moves, Seven’s AFL executive producer, Gary O’Keeffe, has been elevated to the new role of head of AFL and sport innovation.

Horse racing executive producer Andrew Hore-Lacy has been named head of horse racing; motor sport executive producer Kirsty Bradmore becomes head of sport digital; and cricket and horse racing producer Joel Starcevic has been appointed head of cricket.

“Sport is part of Seven’s DNA and a key reason why we are the mostwatched television and digital network. We have a long and proud history of bringing the best local and international sport to all Australians for free. That continues today, with the AFL, the AFLW, the Brownlow Medal, Test cricket, the BBL, the WBBL, horse racing, Supercars, surfing, the NFL, golf, netball, hockey and much, much more,” Hall said.

“Chris has been an integral part of our sports team for many years, producing some amazing moments and iconic content. I can’t think of anyone better to lead our sport coverage.”

Jones joined Seven in 2000 as a junior reporter. After stints at Nine Network and Thrive PR, he returned to Seven as a senior sport producer in 2009. He was appointed an executive producer in 2018.

In his new role, Jones will lead a team that includes O’Keeffe; Hore-Lacy; Bradmore; Starcevic; executive producer of motor sport, Angela Rampal; head of sport production, Greg Smith; and head of sport production management, Lisa Peach.

“We have assembled a trusted and energetic leadership team who love their sport and will continue to innovate,” Jones said. “I feel privileged to have worked with and learnt from some of the best in the business. I can’t wait to evolve our coverage.

“We are on the eve of an exciting new era here at Seven with the addition of digital rights for both footy and cricket. This means every single Australian will have access to live and free coverage via 7plus and broadcast. Can’t wait to get stuck in.”