Serving Up An AI-Powered Game-Changing Approach To Sports Partnerships

As the AFL and NRL seasons reach their thrilling final stages in Australia, brands are seizing the opportunity to amplify their presence. In this high-stakes environment, sports partnerships have become a vital strategy for companies looking to connect with passionate fans.

One company at the forefront of this movement is Infosys, a global digital services and consulting brand. Its innovative use of AI in sports transforms the fan experience and redefines what it means to be a sports partner.

Sumit Virmani, global CMO of Infosys, has been instrumental in driving the company’s sports partnerships across the globe, particularly in cricket, Formula One, and tennis. He took time to sit down with B&T to unpack the brand’s role as a longstanding partner of the Australian Open and recent collaboration with the Australian Grand Prix (AusGP).

The latest ventures are yet another example of how the brand is leveraging AI to enhance the viewing experience for fans, setting an example for the next generation of sports partnerships that make a difference and change the game.

Infosys’s involvement in tennis, which began nearly a decade ago with the ATP, has seen the company introduce over 30 innovations using generative AI, cloud, metaverse, mixed reality, and other cutting-edge technologies.

According to Virmani, these innovations have truly revolutionised the game of tennis. “About eight or ten years ago, if you were watching tennis, there were only two data points you’d see: the scores and the speed of the serve. But today, thanks to our digital technology, fans can dive much deeper. They can see the angle of the serve, the spin of the ball, and even how players react under pressure. It’s all about making the game more immersive and engaging for fans”.

But the transformation is not limited to fans alone. Infosys has provided access to real-time analytics, allowing every player on the ATP tour to utilise video analytics to improve their game. “A decade ago, only the top 10 players in the world could afford a full-time analyst. Today, thanks to our technology, every player has access to this level of insight, allowing them to prepare better for their matches,” Virmani added.

AI is central to Infosys’s strategy, and its potential is vast. One of the most impactful AI-driven innovations they’ve introduced is the AI-powered highlight reel generator, which creates highlight packages in less than a minute with zero human intervention. “For broadcasters, this tool is a game-changer. It allows them to create personalised highlight packages for different audiences instantly,” said Virmani.

Beyond enhancing the fan experience, Infosys is also using AI to engage fans creatively. During a recent Australian Open, when the highly anticipated return of Rafael Nadal could not go ahead, Infosys launched a generative AI platform that allowed fans to create personalised posters celebrating their favourite Nadal moments. “AI isn’t just about productivity—it’s about democratising creativity and giving fans a unique way to connect with the sport and the brand,” Virmani explained.

Infosys’s approach to sports partnerships goes beyond traditional sponsorships, creating a master guide to how technology and partnerships can do so much more than just expose a brand. “We view our partnerships as a true collaboration between the brand and the business,” Virmani explained. It’s about more than slapping a logo on a stadium; “it’s about using our technology to enhance the sport itself”.

This philosophy has driven Infosys to continuously innovate across the sporting platforms they are involved with, from tennis to Formula E, ensuring that their contributions are meaningful and impactful.

As the finals of the AFL and NRL seasons draw near, brands across Australia will be looking for ways to make their mark. Infosys’s approach offers a glimpse into the future of sports partnerships, where AI and digital technology play a pivotal role in creating unforgettable experiences for fans and players alike.