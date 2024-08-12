Sefiani Announces Slew Of New Roles With Promotions & Appointments

Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has announced three promotions and two new hires.

Aprille Lim has been promoted to senior account director in recognition of her client relationship management, account team leadership, and results achieved for Sefiani clients. An earned media specialist, Aprille navigates Australia’s shrinking media pool with impactful multi-channel outcomes for clients in the technology, financial, and professional services sectors, while generously sharing her knowledge with colleagues.

“The best part of my job is watching people go from strength to strength in their careers – and we work hard at Sefiani to ensure an environment which enables this. Over the past 18 months as part of Clarity Global, Sefiani has diversified the clients we partner with and the services we offer, which brings exciting new opportunities for our people to stretch outside their comfort zones and grow their skills. Aprille, Luke, and Shannon have done this brilliantly, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions,” said Sefiani’s managing partner Mandy Galmes.

“It’s such a thrill seeing the professional development and career progression of our incredibly talented and aspirational people at Sefiani. Aprille, Luke and Shannon are not only amazing colleagues and rising superstars in our profession; they are also wonderful humans who consistently live our Sefiani values. I look forward to seeing them flourish in their new roles, and warmly welcome our new colleagues Aileen and Sam to the Sefiani team,” added Robyn Sefiani, president ANZ & reputation counsel.

Luke Ireland has been promoted to account director in recognition of his approach to complex briefs and account team leadership achieving successful outcomes for clients across the global aerospace, cybersecurity, technology, and financial services sectors. Beyond his specialist skills in content creation, earned media relations, and aptitude to translate technical subjects for stakeholders, Luke is Sefiani’s representative on Clarity Global’s team guiding the agency’s considered use of AI.

Shannon O’Mara has also been promoted to account director. In addition to successfully leading client accounts across mobility, media, NFP, healthcare, and financial services sectors, Shannon leads Sefiani’s team’s wellbeing and culture focus. She is also the Sefiani champion for Clarity’s global insights and intelligence offering driven out of London.

Aileen Bodart has been appointed account manager working with teams serving clients across sustainability, renewable energy, and professional services sectors, and has joined Sefiani after three years honing her skills in media and investor relations at Cannings Strategic Communications.

Sam Schmalz has been appointed junior account executive commencing in September.