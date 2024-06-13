Scott Lorson Steps Down As Fetch TV CEO After 15 Years

Fetch TV has announced that Scott Lorson is stepping down as CEO after 15 years. The Fetch TV Board and Shareholders have appointed Dominic Arena as the new CEO.

Arena is currently a Director of Fetch TV and will step down to take on the CEO role from 1 July. Lorson will remain at Fetch as an adviser until January 2025. Dominic has the mandate to continue growing the Fetch business and delivering value for Fetch’s ISP and retail partners, customers, and shareholders. Fetch TV will continue to invest in its next phase of product development, extending the value proposition for Australian households.

Chair of Fetch TV, Kim Krogh Andersen, thanked Lorson for his unwavering dedication to Fetch TV, its partners and people, “Scott has done an outstanding job building Fetch into the thriving business that it is today. His stewardship has been instrumental in establishing Fetch’s strong market position, ready for future expansion. I’ve enjoyed working with him and want to thank him for the fantastic job he’s done leading the team, particularly over the past two years, as we added Telstra as a channel for Fetch and migrated Telstra TV customers to the platform”.

“In 2009, I joined a small team that set out to disrupt the Australian media landscape by introducing a world-class content aggregation platform, forming true content and distribution partnerships, and providing exceptional customer value. In the subsequent 15 years, Fetch has achieved tremendous success owing to the unwavering commitment of shareholders, the efforts of an amazingly talented team, the strong support of our distribution and content partners, and the loyalty of our passionate customers,” Lorson said.

“Now, two years on from the commencement of the Telstra partnership, Fetch continues to invest, innovate, and disrupt. The business has entered a period of unprecedented subscriber growth and has cemented its position as a leader in the aggregation market. I am fortunate to have a clear and talented successor in Dominic, and after an orderly transition, it is the right time for me to step down as CEO. I look forward to supporting Dominic, and am excited about the future of Fetch under his leadership. I’d like to pass on my sincere thanks to the Fetch Founder, Simon Cathcart, the Fetch Chairman, Kim Andersen, and the entire Fetch team for their amazing support. It has been a wonderful journey and the honour of a lifetime”.

Arena brings close to 30 years’ industry experience to the role, most recently as an executive director with Telstra and formerly as chief strategy and marketing officer of pan-Asian telecom,

media and technology operator Axiata Group.

“I am excited to lead Fetch into its next phase of investment and growth. The business is in an excellent position thanks to Scott’s leadership, and I look forward to Fetch bringing new and localised entertainment and lifestyle options to our customers, making it easier and more affordable to discover, enjoy and engage with the content they love. We’ll remain focused on delivering great home-grown products, exceptional experiences and continuing to work with all of our valued partners and customers,” Arena said.