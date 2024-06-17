Scott Galloway & Lucinda Barlow Join ADMA Global Forum 2024 Line-Up

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has added outspoken marketing and business commentator Scott Galloway and Uber’s head of international marketing, Lucinda Barlow to the line-up of speakers for its flagship Global Forum 2024 conference.

The theme for this year’s event, ‘Elevate for the Future’, sets out to address some of the key issues facing the industry and aims to elevate marketers to challenge current thinking and confidently position themselves for the future of marketing.

Scott Galloway returns by popular demand after headlining the 2023 Global Forum, generating headlines and conversation which resonated across the Australian marketing industry. The globally-renowned firebrand commentator is well known for his insights into technology, branding and the digital economy. Many will know him from his Pivot and Prof G podcasts, while his work as a clinical professor at NYU Stern School of Business, best-selling author and entrepreneur have made him a prominent voice in the marketing world. At this year’s Global Forum, Scott will pick up where he left things last year. He will take a look at his provocative predictions, what he got right and wrong and introduce a new series of predictions, trends, and dynamics for the upcoming 1–3 years pushing marketers to think beyond the hype and plan for the future.

Barlow has had a storied career, working across major brands and big technology platforms. In her current role she is responsible for connecting consumers and earners to Uber’s mobility, delivery and membership solutions. Her team in APAC has delivered many award-winning and highly impactful campaigns including Tonight I’ll be Eating and Get Almost Almost Anything. Prior to Uber Lucinda led global consumer and product marketing for YouTube out of California and before that led Google’s marketing and communications teams in Australia and NZ for seven years. At Global Forum Lucinda will bring a global perspective on the criticality of brand and talk about commercial entertainment and the role of brands in pop culture.

They join the conference’s previously announced roster of expert speakers, Mark Ritson, Tom Goodwin, and Joanna Robinson, with more big-names still to be announced. Topics to be addressed at the conference include adapting businesses in changing times, the imminent privacy changes, how to supercharge growth and revenue through CX, the role of customer experience in driving growth and the importance of long-term strategic branding. Marketers at Global Forum will walk away with actionable insights and feel more prepared for the next wave of changes to come.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott and Lucinda to the Global Forum 2024 line-up. Their unique perspectives and expertise will be invaluable in helping marketers understand the pace of industry transformation on a global scale. This year’s theme, ‘Elevate for the Future,’ is about preparing marketers for the challenges and opportunities ahead, and having Scott and Lucinda on board alongside Mark, Tom and Joanna underscores our commitment to delivering a stand-out event,” said ADMA CEO Andrea Martens.

“Importantly both of these speakers embody the theme and we are committed to ensuring delegates come away not just inspired but with real practical insights on all of the major challenges facing modern marketers”.

The one-day event will be held on August 20, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, Darling Harbour, Sydney, and MC’d by highly respected leadership and marketing expert Holly Ransom.