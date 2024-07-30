SCA Brisbane Re-Signs As Media Partner For The Royal Queensland Show

SCA Brisbane has re-signed as a media partner for The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka), continuing its long-term partnership with Queensland’s most loved annual event. Held at Brisbane’s RNA Showgrounds, this year Ekka will run from Saturday, 10 August to Sunday, 18 August.

For more than 30 years, Brisbane’s heritage stations B105 and 104.5 Triple M have supported the Ekka with the most ticket giveaways, outside broadcasts, on-air promotions and securing global artists to perform at the show. The stations famously brought Katy Perry to the showgrounds on People’s Day in 2009, gave away a Harley Davidson in 2015, hosted the much-loved Triple M Battle of the Bands for many years and, in 2023, the B105 Drive show, Carrie & Tommy invited Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to dunk Tommy Little in a giant dunking machine, live on-air during their national broadcast.

In 2024 Brisbane’s #1 radio station B105 will be the naming rights sponsor of the adrenaline-charged Sideshow Alley, filled with extreme, spooky and family-friendly rides, and the Kids Carnival, which includes everyone’s favourite show game. Listeners will also have plenty of chances to win Ekka tickets on B105 by tuning into the Stav, Abby & Matt Breakfast show and throughout the workday.

In addition, B105 is supporting Ekka with its charitable cause, Containers for Change. Throughout the nine days of Ekka, B105 is encouraging patrons to donate eligible containers via the collection site set up in Gregory Terrace.

Each night when the sun sets on Ekka, 104.5 Triple M Brisbane, the city’s #2 radio station, will support EkkaNITES in the main arena. Triple M’s Breakfast show, Marto, Margaux & Dan will give listeners the chance to grab the best seats in the house, while some lucky listeners will win the opportunity to launch the Ekka fireworks that amaze and entertain the crowds every night. In addition, and to the delight of afternoon show-goers, Triple M’s Drive show, The Rush Hour with Leisel Jones, Liam & Dobbo, will broadcast live from Stockman’s Bar on Tuesday, 13 August from 4-6pm.

This year’s Ekka is expected to attract 400,000 people as the country comes to the city for the state’s biggest and most loved annual event.

Since 1876, more than 34 million people have come to the show to create those magical childhood memories that last a lifetime.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to again partner with the RNA and the Ekka for over 30 years. It’s as synonymous with Brisbane as B105 and Triple M and something we look forward to supporting every year,” said executive general manager, Queensland, Ken Wood.

RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said he was delighted that SCA Brisbane had re-signed as media partner. “This is a wonderful partnership that has continued to go from strength to strength over many years,” Christou said. “We thank SCA Brisbane for their fantastic support, amazing coverage and for generating great excitement and buzz as the Ekka and our much-loved River City comes to life each August’’.