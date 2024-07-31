SBS Media Sales Boss Adam Sadler Leaves For Fresh Challenge

SBS’s media sales boss Adam Sadler has stepped down after six and a half years leading SBS Media.

B&T understands ‘Sads’, the director of media sales, made the decision to seek a new challenge and his role will be absorbed by SBS’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Jane Palfreyman while a permanent replacement is sought.

During his time leading SBS Media, Sadler has ensured the broadcaster helped lead its commercial digital transformation strategy, shifting the digital business from a handheld to a programmatic operating model, significantly growing digital revenues over the past six years.

He was instrumental in several innovative market initiatives during his tenure, including SBS On Demand’s opt-out for advertising in certain categories and SBS’s Beyond 3% Initiative, which has helped grow media spend in the First Nations Media Sector.

“SBS Media has truly been a force in the market in recent years,” Sadler said. “We have shown how SBS is a force for good at the intersection of public and commercial media. We have led the market in the shift to digital video, but we have also led on other key areas such as responsible advertising and investment in First Nations Media.

“The senior team is in a really strong position and now is the right time for me to move on to new challenges.”

In the interim period, Palfreyman will lead SBS Media, while Keiran Beasley, national sales manager – TV & Digital; Lee Callagher National Manager – operations and digital product; and Kate Young, national manager of CulturalConnect, will all be elevated in their roles.

“In recent years, the SBS Media team has made sure it always punched above its weight,” Palfreyman said. “A lot of that has been due to Sads and the SBS Media leadership team’s focus on crafting a successful strategy which put SBS On Demand at the heart of our commercial offering.

“I want to thank Sads for his significant contribution to the business going back 15 years. He leaves SBS Media in very strong space with a world-class team delivering excellent outcomes for our clients.

“We have a really strong leadership team at SBS Media and I look forward to working more closely with this exceptional team.”