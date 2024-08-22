SBS & IMAA Partnership Unlocks New Training For Australia’s Independent Media Agencies

National hybrid-funded broadcaster SBS and the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) have forged a new landmark partnership which will unlock SBS’s deep library of inclusion training for the more than 175 Australian agencies that make up the leading industry body.

Under the partnership, SBS will become the official Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the IMAA and agree to provide its market-leading Inclusion Program to the thousands of employees who make up the IMAA membership.

“This is a significant partnership for the advertising sector,” said Jane Palfreyman, SBS Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer. “SBS lives at the intersection of public and commercial media and this deal means we will be providing important training to many of the leading independent agencies across the advertising sector.

“The Program is built to be online, interactive and informative, and is delivered in a very engaging manner. The businesses and agencies who have access to this world-class training for their people also get the reassurance that they are meeting the latest legislative requirements when it comes to areas like workplace behaviour”.

The SBS Inclusion Program is designed to help employers maximise the benefits of diversity and inclusion through Australia’s leading online training courses – covering core inclusion skills, gender equity, cultural diversity, disability, First Nations, LGBTIQ+, generational diversity, and appropriate workplace behaviour.

SBS’s courses are designed to ensure employers are able to meet new legal requirements by providing specific training around issues such as workplace sexual harassment.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, welcomed the SBS partnership: “We’re delighted to partner with SBS to provide this important program for our members. Diversity and inclusion is one of the IMAA’s key pillars and the training program provided by SBS will help not only educate our members but also ensure compliance with workplace standards.

“We have partnered with SBS because they house a significant amount of knowledge and training materials, as well as the desire to make real positive change, which will only benefit our members”.

The SBS Inclusion Program content is largely delivered as short films – animations which make difficult concepts easier to understand, and interviews featuring real stories from diverse people, academics and managers of diverse teams. It is complemented by activities designed to make people think about themselves.

Additionally, further reading sections provide more detailed information on specific topics and links to a range of resources.