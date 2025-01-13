Sarah Waladan Takes The Reins As ADMA’s New Head Of Regulatory & Advocacy

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has appointed legal, policy and regulatory affairs expert Sarah Waladan as its new head of regulatory and advocacy.

Waladan brings nearly two decades of experience in communications law and public policy, her expertise covering areas including privacy, copyright, online safety and content regulation. Most recently, she served as director of policy and regulatory affairs at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), where she supported member organisations and the global IAB network on legal and policy matters shaping the digital advertising ecosystem.

She has held leadership roles including head of legal and regulatory affairs and joint company secretary at Free TV Australia.

In her new role, Waladan will be leading ADMA’s advocacy and regulatory initiatives during a period of change for the industry. She takes over from Sarla Fernando, who has moved to a customer communications advisory role at the Commonwealth Bank and will remain a member of the ADMA Regulatory and Advocacy Working Group (ARAWG).

“We’re delighted to welcome someone of Sarah’s experience and industry expertise as we double-down on our commitment to supporting marketers through the challenges of privacy reform and the rapid evolution of data regulation,” ADMA CEO, Andrea Martens said.

“With Sarah’s leadership, we’re strengthening our advocacy efforts to not only address immediate regulatory changes but also help marketers build trust and drive responsible innovation. Sarah’s appointment reflects ADMA’s focus on ensuring the industry moves towards more responsible marketing practices, and I look forward to this new era of regulatory leadership”.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a high calibre team of industry leaders during a time of significant regulatory upheaval and technological change. With growing regulatory demands and heightened consumer expectations reshaping the industry’s practices, including in areas such as Privacy and AI, this role provides an opportunity to steer the industry through these challenges, and to deliver value for both businesses and their audiences,” Waladan said.

“I look forward to working closely with ADMA’s members, the team and the Government to ensure the industry continues to build trust with consumers through responsible data practices, and seamless delivery of the valuable content and services that these practices enable”.

Waladan will lead ADMA’s regulatory team, which includes Dr Rob Nicholls, regulatory and policy manager. The team is further supported by Dr Peter Leonard, chair of ADMA’s Australian Regulatory and Advocacy Working Group (ARAWG). Together, they are focused on shaping policy and championing responsible marketing practices to support industry growth and consumer trust.

She commenced her new role on 13 January 2025.