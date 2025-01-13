Advertising

Sarah Waladan Takes The Reins As ADMA’s New Head Of Regulatory & Advocacy

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Sarah Waladan head of regulatory and advocacy, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA).
Sarah Waladan head of regulatory and advocacy, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA).

The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) has appointed legal, policy and regulatory affairs expert Sarah Waladan as its new head of regulatory and advocacy.

Waladan brings nearly two decades of experience in communications law and public policy, her expertise covering areas including privacy, copyright, online safety and content regulation. Most recently, she served as director of policy and regulatory affairs at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), where she supported member organisations and the global IAB network on legal and policy matters shaping the digital advertising ecosystem.

She has held leadership roles including head of legal and regulatory affairs and joint company secretary at Free TV Australia.

In her new role, Waladan will be leading ADMA’s advocacy and regulatory initiatives during a period of change for the industry. She takes over from Sarla Fernando, who has moved to a customer communications advisory role at the Commonwealth Bank and will remain a member of the ADMA Regulatory and Advocacy Working Group (ARAWG).

“We’re delighted to welcome someone of Sarah’s experience and industry expertise as we double-down on our commitment to supporting marketers through the challenges of privacy reform and the rapid evolution of data regulation,” ADMA CEO, Andrea Martens said.

“With Sarah’s leadership, we’re strengthening our advocacy efforts to not only address immediate regulatory changes but also help marketers build trust and drive responsible innovation. Sarah’s appointment reflects ADMA’s focus on ensuring the industry moves towards more responsible marketing practices, and I look forward to this new era of regulatory leadership”.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a high calibre team of industry leaders during a time of significant regulatory upheaval and technological change. With growing regulatory demands and heightened consumer expectations reshaping the industry’s practices, including in areas such as Privacy and AI, this role provides an opportunity to steer the industry through these challenges, and to deliver value for both businesses and their audiences,” Waladan said.

“I look forward to working closely with ADMA’s members, the team and the Government to ensure the industry continues to build trust with consumers through responsible data practices, and seamless delivery of the valuable content and services that these practices enable”.

Waladan will lead ADMA’s regulatory team, which includes Dr Rob Nicholls, regulatory and policy manager. The team is further supported by Dr Peter Leonard, chair of ADMA’s Australian Regulatory and Advocacy Working Group (ARAWG). Together, they are focused on shaping policy and championing responsible marketing practices to support industry growth and consumer trust.

She commenced her new role on 13 January 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Performance Shift Partners With SEN 1116am For Custom Radio Show
  2. Flatmates Launches 2025 Summer Campaign, “Find Your People”
  3. Omnicom Wins Kimberly-Clark’s Mammoth Media, IPG & WPP Split Creative
  4. Initiative Retains Goodman Fielder Media Account
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

T-Mobile To Acquire Vistar Media For A Casual $600 million
Cunard Invites Australians To Nominate ‘Deserving Annes’ For A Royal Treatment Onboard New Ship Queen Anne
L-R: Debra Berman, Jack Byrne, Troy Townsend, Jonathan Waecker.
Zitcha Appoints Retail Leaders Debra Berman & Jonathan Waecker As Senior Advisors
Performance Marketers Are Dead, Long Live Performance Marketers
Register Lost your password?