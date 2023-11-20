Sam Altman Will NOT Be Returning To OpenAI
Co-founder of Twitch Emmett Shear has become interim CEO of OpenAI, as talks to bring back outgoing CEO Sam Altman (LEAD) break down.
The Information has revealed that Altman will not be returning as CEO of OpenAI. Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI on Friday after a “deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”
It is claimed that the Board “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”
Following the dismissal, The Information said a weekend of tense negotiation followed between Altmann and the Board, however, co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever confirmed on Sunday night that Altman will not be returning.
The company is said to be facing a crisis after it ousted both Altman and then removed President Greg Brockman from the Board on Friday.
Brockman is said to have resigned later that day, along with three senior researchers. This could threaten a wider departure to OpenAI’s rivals (which include Google) as well as a new venture started by Altman.
Shear replaces Mira Murati, who its said was closer aligned with Altman.
Latest News
Why Women Are Still In A Long-Term Relationship With Magazines
This columnist opines women still love a magazine. Not to mention the printing industry's love of said mag-loving women.
Commerical Radio Petitions Pollies Over Increase To Overseas Music Rights
The commercial radio industry is calling on Federal politicians to protect it from an unfair fee hike proposed by multinational record companies, as the industry already pays around $40 million a year in fees and any increase would threaten the sustainability of local stations. Commercial radio stations currently pay fees to the Australasian Performing Right […]
Assembled Media Hits A Hole-In-One With Golf Australia Media Win
Data-led media agency Assembled Media has secured a significant win with Golf Australia, putting the agency in charge of the organisation’s entire range of media activity. Golf Australia is the governing body of the sport in Australia and is responsible for developing programs and conducting tournaments across the country to increase interest in the game. […]
PlayStation Partners With Unexpected Gamers To Celebrate Three Year Anniversary of PS5 Via Poem
As part of the three-year anniversary celebrations of the PS5, PlayStation Australia has partnered with some of Australia’s most famous (and unexpected) gamers to discuss how gaming makes them feel and the heightened emotions it evokes. As part of the campaign developed by Poem, Tash Sultana (Musician), Robert Whittaker (Mixed Martial Artist) (Lead Image) and […]
Walkley Winners Push To End Fossil Fuel Sponsorship Of Journalism Award
43 Walkley luminaries have signed an open letter, following protests over Walkley’s Ampol sponsorship deal. Some of Australia’s top journalists are calling on the Walkley Foundation to protect the profession’s standing by ruling out fossil fuel sponsors. In an open letter, the winners and finalists, including three Gold Walkley winners, asked the Foundation to: Establish […]
NITV Goes High Definition From December 5
From 5 December 2023, NITV will be available in HD for the first time with free-to-air channel 34 transitioning to an HD service. The move will allow NITV to broadcast content in HD, providing audiences using compatible TVs with higher picture quality and an improved viewing experience. To ensure NITV remains accessible to people who […]
Aussies’s World Cup Win Marred By The “Most Awkward Trophy Presentation Of All Time”
As disastrous as this trophy presentation was, thankfully no one copped an unwanted snogging like the Women's World Cup.
How Komo Is Revolutionising How Brands Connect, Grow & Nurture Customer Relationships
Could your customer relationships do with a little watering & fertilising? This read may be just the manure you need.
Elon Musk To File “Thermonuclear Lawsuit” As More Advertisers Leave X
No one ever wants a "thermonuclear lawsuit", but you particularly don't want one from the world's richest man.
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin Resigns From Optus After Outage Leaves 10 Million Without Coverage
Hate your boss? Know how to f@ck over your company's IT systems? There's plenty of lessons in the Optus fiasco.
INSIDE NGEN: Val Morgan Outdoor’s Jayde Mavrik On Finding Your Passion
Did Mondayitis have you hiding under the doona again this morning? Read this to see if you really do just hate your job.
John Steedman: “What’s Age Got To Do With It? Everything!”
Not content to let him happily retire, B&T's dragged out industry legend John Steedman for this essential ageism piece.
Victoria Beckham Celebrates Working Class Roots With $210 ‘My Dad Had a Rolls-Royce’ T-Shirt
B&T won't have a bad word said about Victoria Beckham. Admittedly, the same courtesy doesn't extend to her singing.
Sky News Cancels Christmas Party A Year-On From Chris Smith Debacle
Sky News cancels work Christmas bash following last year's impropriety. As yet no news on Mumbrella's plans.
Gina Rinehart Takes Aim At Zuck Over Spoof Accounts
Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, has penned an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of doing nothing to stop scammers using her name and likeness to “fraudulently solicit money from vulnerable people”. Rinehart said that in the “last few weeks” she had seen “more than 750 scams on Facebook, as […]
1Cover & BCG2 Channel Realistic Holiday Vibes In Latest Campaign
BCG2 has created true holiday vibes with its latest campaign for 1Cover Travel Insurance, highlighting some of the amusing mishaps travellers can experience on their overseas holidays. With Australians and New Zealanders heading abroad in big numbers, the campaign drives home the importance of being covered for unexpected events. Or, as the campaign points out, […]
Sunday TV Ratings: More Than 1 Million Aussies Watch Australia Beat India In The Cricket World Cup
India joins New Zealand, China and France on the list of countries that possibly hate us following World Cup upset.
ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI Reveal Australia’s Top 15 Podcast Advertisers For Q3
ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have revealed the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q3 2023 with Amazon once again topped the list. Overall, Q3 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by a massive 88 per cent from this time last year, once again proving the power of podcast advertising as brands continue […]
Free TV Unveils Campaign Highlighting Challenge To Find FTA Broadcasters On Connected TVs
The fight around connecting TVs & free to air is set to explode! Not in a Michael Clarke latest break-up like explosion.
Qualtrics Research Finds Australian Customers Are Complaining Less Despite Trust and Loyalty Dropping In 2023
As AI becomes a bigger part of daily life, consumers place a premium on human connection; quality beats price; digital is an opportunity to improve customer experience The volume of customers giving feedback directly to brands after a bad customer experience in Australia declined in 2023, according to new research released today by Qualtrics. A […]
Joel Creasey Becomes Cashrewards First Cash Re-Warden In New Campaign From Poem
Joel Creasey brings his breezy, camp humour to Cashrewards. As a warning if you're no fan of breezy, camp humour.
Match & Wood Promotes Ryan Hancock To National Planning Director
Match & Wood's Ryan Hancock celebrates work promotion by growing dominating executive-styled power moustache.
Future Super Appoints Jaywing For Paid Media
Superannuation should be something we all think about. Particularly now owning a house is no longer a possibility.
Pollinate Study: Farmers & Scientists Top Most Trusted Sector, As Federal Government Tanks
Farming and scientific research are the two most trusted sectors in Australia, followed closely by the medical sector, according to new research from strategic insights business Pollinate. The research, from Pollinate’s new The Australia Pulse study, reveals how Australians’ trust in sectors has shifted over the past two years. Farming was in third place last […]
Piers Morgan Posts VERY Unusual Tweet Following Australia’s World Cup Win
While cricket fans enjoyed meat pies during last night's World Cup final, it appears Piers dined out on humble ones.
French-Based Labelium Group Acquires Simon Ryan’s RyanCap
It's proper Champagne and none of that sparkling muck in the RyanCap offices today after French buyout.
Tim Mason Breaks Down Omnichannel Marketing: Your Blueprint to Building Winning in a Digital World
Could your omnichannel marketing do with a spruce? Have no idea what it even is? This read couldn't come soon enough.
The Media Store Wins The ZircoDATA Search Account
The Media Store wheeling out the CROs, CTRs, UXs and the SEMs to bag ZircoDATA's media biz.
B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 4!
Don't make us hand B&T's Greatest Aussie ad to "not happy Jan" by default. Get voting now, peoples.
Starcom Nabs Drew Groves From Havas
Havas' Drew Groves shifts over to rival Starcom. But not before a sneaky, departing raid on Havas' stationery cupboard.
Webjet Rocks Multi-City Travel With Campaign Via Hase Creative Melbourne
Has the cost of living got you considering two Christmas holiday options - home or your parent's? You can avoid this.
$100 Billion In Ad Losses Driven By Increased Automation & Accessibility To Bot Software
Recorded Future’s threat intelligence unit Insikt Group today revealed the findings of its latest research which shows increasing ad losses driven by advancements and growing accessibility of easy-to-use bot software and other automation solutions
Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index
Australia has risen to be ranked the world’s ninth strongest nation brand according to the annual Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, up one position since last year. The Nation Brand Index measures the global standing of 60 nations according to six categories: People, Governance, Exports, Culture, Tourism and Immigration & Investment. Australia scored in the top […]
150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson
In a life-changing marketing stunt, Sir Richard Branson has gifted more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart a free Virgin Voyages sailing to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month. A Facetime call from the founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system left passengers stunned when […]
AANA To Release Exposure Draft Of Environmental Claims Code This Year
Ad body set to turn its eye to advertising greenwashing. Kids' breakfast cereals reportedly breathing a sigh of relief.
Thursday TV Ratings: Bleary-Eyed Viewers Watch As Australia Make It To Cricket World Cup Final!
Every office has a token Kiwi, so make sure you twist the knife with last night's cricket results.