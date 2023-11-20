Sam Altman Will NOT Be Returning To OpenAI

Co-founder of Twitch Emmett Shear has become interim CEO of OpenAI, as talks to bring back outgoing CEO Sam Altman (LEAD) break down.

The Information has revealed that Altman will not be returning as CEO of OpenAI. Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI on Friday after a “deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

It is claimed that the Board “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

Following the dismissal, The Information said a weekend of tense negotiation followed between Altmann and the Board, however, co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever confirmed on Sunday night that Altman will not be returning.

The company is said to be facing a crisis after it ousted both Altman and then removed President Greg Brockman from the Board on Friday.

Brockman is said to have resigned later that day, along with three senior researchers. This could threaten a wider departure to OpenAI’s rivals (which include Google) as well as a new venture started by Altman.

Shear replaces Mira Murati, who its said was closer aligned with Altman.