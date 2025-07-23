Radio 3AW’s Sabina Read Unveiled As Resident Psychologist At Recently Launched ‘Punk Healthcare’ Brand TMRW

TMRW, the recently launched new healthcare brand with ambitions to reinvent preventative healthcare, has appointed psychologist Sabina Read as its resident psychologist.

TMRW was founded by Mark Britt, ex-CEO of iflix and Nine, Mat Baxter, ex-CEO of Mutinex and Huge and multi-hyphenate creative Karima Asaad. Sydney-based creative agency Today The Brave is helping out, too.

A practitioner and media voice, Read has more than two decades of experience helping individuals, teams and organisations, with a focus on emotional wellbeing and mental health.

Read has been working behind the scenes to help shape the human experience at TMRW, across content, product, and platform development to ensure the service reflects the emotional realities of its users.

Her appointment reinforces TMRW’s ambition to create a preventive healthcare that is holistic, integrating the psychological, behavioural and relational aspects of health alongside physical diagnostics and treatment.

Read is the long-standing resident psychologist on Melbourne’s Radio 3AW, co-host of the Human Cogs podcast, and expert host of The Separation Guide podcast. She is also a board member of The Reach Foundation and a mentor with Mentor Walks, supporting women in leadership across Australia.

“For too long, mental health has been treated as separate from physical health — when in reality, they’re deeply interconnected. At TMRW, I see a vision that recognises the full human experience and the power of health: the thoughts, relationships, barriers, fears, and stories that shape how we live and how we heal,” Read said.

“Sabina brings a rare combination of deep professional insight and an intuitive understanding of what it means to be human. Her voice will be instrumental as we build more than just a healthcare experience. We’re creating one that’s emotionally intelligent, inclusive, and designed around the real lives of our members. Her expertise will be crucial in TMRW’s mission to redefine what modern, preventive care looks and feels like,” TMRW founder Mark Britt added.

TMRW has built a personalised health platform that provides testing (advanced genetic analysis and comprehensive biomarker testing), then aims to translate what it means into clear insights. Members are given access to a team of clinicians and health coaches who work together, walking them through everything in plain English without medical jargon.

Read’s appointment follows the integration of Humanli, a women’s health and midlife care platform; the launch of its brand campaign in partnership with Today The Brave; and the appointment of Dr Chris Chappel as chief medical officer to lead the company’s clinical strategy and protocol development.