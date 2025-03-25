S4 Capital Cuts Costs & Boosts Confidence With First Ever Dividend Despite Revenue Dip

S4 Capital has reported its full-year 2024 financial results, revealing a 13.6 per cent year-on-year drop in net revenue to £754.6 million (A$1.55 billion). While revenues were down, the digital advertising and marketing firm surprised analysts by beating expectations and signalling optimism with the announcement of its first-ever dividend—1p per share.

The company’s operational EBITDA came in at £87.8 million (A$181 million), reflecting a 6.3 per cent decline on a reported basis. However, S4 Capital improved its operational EBITDA margin to 11.6 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent the year before, thanks to stringent cost-cutting efforts and a 7 per cent reduction in its global workforce, now numbering around 7,150.

Executive Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell acknowledged the challenging macroeconomic environment, pointing to persistent high interest rates and reduced marketing spend from technology clients, many of whom are shifting their focus to AI-related capital expenditure.

“Despite this, the Company reduced its cost base significantly, increased its operating margins and reduced its net debt markedly. Our liquidity and cash flow was much improved, and net debt was below the lower end of our target range due to our focus on working capital and cost control”.

Indeed, net debt fell to £142.9 million (A$294 million), below the lower end of S4’s target range and a significant improvement from £180.8 million in 2023. However, the company did take a substantial non-cash impairment charge of £280 million (A$576 million), leading to a reported operating loss of £302.8 million.

Strategically, S4 is doubling down on AI. It is restructuring into two core practices—Marketing Services and Technology Services—while expanding its AI-driven offerings like hyper-personalisation, media planning, and workflow automation through its proprietary Monks.Flow platform. Notable new business wins in 2024 included General Motors, Marriott, Burger King, and Shopify—many of them driven by the company’s AI capabilities.

Looking ahead, S4 expects 2025’s net revenue and operational EBITDA to be broadly in line with 2024 while maintaining its focus on margin improvement, efficient cost structures, and leveraging AI to win new business.

“We continue to focus on our larger, scaled relationships with leading enterprise clients and our drive for margin improvement through greater efficiency, utilisation, billability and pricing. We remain confident in our strategy, business model and talent, which, together with scaled client relationships, position us well for growth in the longer term. We continue to capitalise on our prominent AI positioning and to see multiple initial AI-related assignments and significant testing,” Sorrell said.