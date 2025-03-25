AdvertisingNewsletter

S4 Capital Cuts Costs & Boosts Confidence With First Ever Dividend Despite Revenue Dip

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
3 Min Read
Sir Martin Sorrell

S4 Capital has reported its full-year 2024 financial results, revealing a 13.6 per cent year-on-year drop in net revenue to £754.6 million (A$1.55 billion). While revenues were down, the digital advertising and marketing firm surprised analysts by beating expectations and signalling optimism with the announcement of its first-ever dividend—1p per share.

The company’s operational EBITDA came in at £87.8 million (A$181 million), reflecting a 6.3 per cent decline on a reported basis. However, S4 Capital improved its operational EBITDA margin to 11.6 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent the year before, thanks to stringent cost-cutting efforts and a 7 per cent reduction in its global workforce, now numbering around 7,150.

Executive Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell acknowledged the challenging macroeconomic environment, pointing to persistent high interest rates and reduced marketing spend from technology clients, many of whom are shifting their focus to AI-related capital expenditure.

“Despite this, the Company reduced its cost base significantly, increased its operating margins and reduced its net debt markedly. Our liquidity and cash flow was much improved, and net debt was below the lower end of our target range due to our focus on working capital and cost control”.

Indeed, net debt fell to £142.9 million (A$294 million), below the lower end of S4’s target range and a significant improvement from £180.8 million in 2023. However, the company did take a substantial non-cash impairment charge of £280 million (A$576 million), leading to a reported operating loss of £302.8 million.

Strategically, S4 is doubling down on AI. It is restructuring into two core practices—Marketing Services and Technology Services—while expanding its AI-driven offerings like hyper-personalisation, media planning, and workflow automation through its proprietary Monks.Flow platform. Notable new business wins in 2024 included General Motors, Marriott, Burger King, and Shopify—many of them driven by the company’s AI capabilities.

Looking ahead, S4 expects 2025’s net revenue and operational EBITDA to be broadly in line with 2024 while maintaining its focus on margin improvement, efficient cost structures, and leveraging AI to win new business.

“We continue to focus on our larger, scaled relationships with leading enterprise clients and our drive for margin improvement through greater efficiency, utilisation, billability and pricing. We remain confident in our strategy, business model and talent, which, together with scaled client relationships, position us well for growth in the longer term. We continue to capitalise on our prominent AI positioning and to see multiple initial AI-related assignments and significant testing,” Sorrell said.

Related posts:

  1. Microsoft Advertising’s Nicole Prior Appointed As Chair Of The IAB Executive Technology Council
  2. Marketing Exec Faces Child Abuse Material Charges For ‘Daddy’s Little Toy’ Book
  3. Fast 10: From Dot-Com To Top Of The Game, How Brian Vella Is Shaping The Future At AKQA
  4. S4 Capital’s Monks Signs Partnership Deal With Hightouch In APAC
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

panel promo cc25
Celebs, Philanthropists, Big Brands & Footy Influencers: Spotlight On Cairns Crocodiles Panels
Tony Quarmby.
Tourism NT CMO Tony Quarmby Departs
Pureprofile Introduces Three AI Solutions To Help Brands Decode Online Discourse
Tourism New Zealand Launches Playable NZ Destination In Minecraft World Via Special PR
Register Lost your password?