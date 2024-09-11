Ryman Unveils New Campaign “Live Remarkably” Via M&C Saatchi Group

Ryman’s new creative campaign via M&C Saatchi Group encourages prospective retirement villagers to “Live Remarkably”.

“The third age of your life is not a time when things slow down. You have the time, means, and freedom to do new things. We are champions of that third age. Ryman has been in Australia for 10 years building premium retirement living. We are delighted to launch the new ‘Live Remarkably’ brand platform for Ryman to encourage future residents to explore the possibilities,” said Jade Lindrea-Jones, general manager marketing at Ryman Healthcare.

“Live Remarkably is both playful and luxurious. It evokes aspiration and is about making our future and current residents feel special, instead of old,” said Emma Robbins, executive creative director at M&C Saatchi.

“This campaign reframes what it means to retire. Changing our mindset of retirement from being an end to being an exciting beginning – and Ryman creating a place for that beginning in life to be remarkable,” added Robbins.

Following a competitive pitch in 2023, Ryman Healthcare appointed M&C Saatchi Group specialist agencies M&C Saatchi Agency, Resolution, Re.Design, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Precision and Bohemia to create a bespoke agency model to drive Group brand strategy, creative, PR, events and media connections planning and buying along with measurement and evaluation.