Russian Agencies Banned From This Year’s Cannes Lions

Russian Agencies Banned From This Year’s Cannes Lions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Cannes Lions organisers have announced over the weekend that it will not receive submissions or delegations from Russian agencies for this year’s awards.

The annual awards are set to run from June 20th-24 in Cannes, the first time the awards haven’t been virtual since 2019.

Cannes Lions and the festival organisers, Ascential, said it would also make a “significant donation” to those affected by the war in the Ukraine.

You can read the full statement below:

We stand together with our friends in Ukraine, and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian Government.  

Despite our desire to celebrate creativity from wherever it comes, we have made the decision not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organisations into Cannes Lions or its associated awards programmes. 

As an immediate action, Ascential and LIONS will make a significant donation to humanitarian charities working in the affected region. 

In addition, while we recognise that this is only a small gesture, we will welcome free of charge any and all Ukraine creatives who are able to attend Cannes Lions. Refunds on awards submissions for Ukraine agencies will also be honoured. 

A talent directory for affected members of the creative community has been established on the LIONS platform, we encourage the global community to commission and support our friends during these troubled times. Affected members of our community can create a profile here

Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and other affected members of the community at this extremely difficult time.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes Lions 2022

Latest News

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game
  • Media

Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller: Two Can Play At This Game

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia? Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months
  • Media

Toni Lodge & Ryan Jon’s Joyful Podcast Hits 5 Million Downloads Within 5 Months

Toni & Ryan, the hit Aussie podcast winning over audiences worldwide, smashed a major milestone on Friday: five million downloads in five months. It feels like only yesterday they were eating 700 nuggets to celebrate their pateron subscribers! The podcast, which Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon only launched in August last year, enjoyed its biggest […]

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform
  • Media

Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform. 2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the […]

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia
  • Media

WPP Ceases All Operations In Russia

WPP announces immediate cessation of Russian operations and immediately bans Beluga caviar from boardroom lunch menu.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine