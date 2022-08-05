Russel Howcroft Re-Signs To Stay With 3AW Breakfast Until 2026

Australian media personality Russel Howcroft has re-signed a multi-year deal as co-host of 3AW’s Breakfast show, which will see him continue to partner Ross Stevenson on Breakfast for another four years.

“’We are delighted Russ is committing to 3AW for the long term”, said 3AW station manager, Stephen Beers.

“Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft have kept Melbourne informed and entertained through Melbourne’s hardest times, and together have set new records for listening that are unlikely to ever be surpassed.”

Since joining 3AW breakfast in July 2020, Russ has cemented his position, alongside Ross Stevenson, as a radio ratings powerhouse. The pair grew their cumulative audience by 17 per cent from Survey 2 – Survey 6 2020 – and their share of audience grew by nearly 50 per cent or 9.5 share points.

Ross and Russ have been number one for 16 consecutive surveys, and 3AW Breakfast has continued its success under their stewardship, celebrating the number one position for 161 consecutive surveys (dating back to Survey 1 2002).

On his new deal, Russel Howcroft said: “I want to say thank you to 3AW and the Melbourne audience for the ongoing support – and of course the Breakfast team, who are a fabulous creative mix, led by the inimitable Ross Stevenson. What a joyful way for all of Melbourne to start the day.”

Ross Stevenson said: “I’m thrilled Russ is continuing with 3AW Breakfast. It’s great to have such fun with him every morning.”